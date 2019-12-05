Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan Is Making it Easier Than Ever to Get Health Insurance Coverage

LENEXA, Kan., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment is underway for health insurance coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace, and this year Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan is providing a simpler, easier way for new and renewing consumers to shop for and enroll in health insurance directly from its website at https://ambetter.sunflowerhealthplan.com/.

Through this new enrollment platform, consumers can browse and compare Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan coverage, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in health coverage – all in one place on the Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan website. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so consumers can enroll directly on their smartphones. Those who aren't able to complete enrollment all at once won't lose their progress, and they'll receive reminders to finish enrollment where they left off, allowing them to complete the process at their own pace.

"At Sunflower Health Plan we are committed to leveraging technology that provides our members with the tools they need to ensure an enhanced experience and seamless enrollment process," said Michael Stephens, president and CEO, Sunflower Health Plan. "The Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan website meets Ambetter members where they are, and offers a convenient resource for consumers to compare coverage and enroll, serving as a hub for our consumers' health insurance needs."

Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan's enrollment platform offers the same privacy and security as enrolling through the federal exchange website, which helps ensure that consumers' personal information is protected. Renewing members can access the enrollment platform through their member portal, where they've come to rely on services such as downloading digital ID cards, accessing their rewards balance, and choosing their doctor.

The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2019. To enroll in Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan or learn more about its health insurance offerings, please visit https://ambetter.sunflowerhealthplan.com/.

About Sunflower Health Plan

Sunflower Health Plan, a subsidiary of Centene Corporation, is a managed care organization established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of Kansas through local, regional and community-based resources. Sunflower is committed to improving the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate and coordinated care in an approach based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. For more information, please visit www.sunflowerhealthplan.com.

SOURCE Sunflower Health Plan

Related Links

https://www.sunflowerhealthplan.com

