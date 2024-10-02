Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan Offers Health Insurance to 91 Kansas Counties in 2025

Kansas residents will have access to a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan during open enrollment beginning Nov. 1

LENEXA, Kan., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®, will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to Kansans in 91 counties in plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Kansas runs from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 15, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

"We believe everyone should have the benefits, tools and coverage they need to take charge of their health," said Michael Stephens, plan president and chief executive officer, Sunflower Health Plan. "Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan has been equipping Kansans with affordable plans to proactively manage their wellness since 2018."

Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. The 2025 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.



Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter -designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their own home.



Convenient Online Enrollment

Through the Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan website , people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.



My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.



Premier Network

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025 , the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

Below is a full list of the 91 counties in which Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan will be offered in 2025:

Allen

Anderson

Atchison

Barber

Barton

Bourbon

Brown

Butler

Chase

Chautauqua

Cherokee

Cheyenne

Clay

Cloud

Coffey

Comanche

Cowley

Crawford

Decatur

Dickinson

Doniphan

Douglas

Edwards

Elk

Ellis

Ellsworth

Franklin

Geary

Gove

Graham

Greeley

Greenwood

Harper

Harvey

Hodgeman

Jackson

Jefferson

Jewell

Johnson

Kingman

Kiowa

Labette

Lane

Leavenworth

Lincoln

Linn

Logan

Lyon

Marion

Marshall

McPherson

Miami

Mitchell

Montgomery

Morris

Nemaha

Neosho

Ness

Norton

Osage

Osborne

Ottawa

Pawnee

Phillips

Pottawatomie

Pratt

Rawlins

Reno

Republic

Rice

Riley

Rooks

Rush

Russell

Saline

Scott

Sedgwick

Shawnee

Sheridan

Sherman

Smith

Stafford

Sumner

Thomas

Trego

Wabaunsee

Washington

Wichita

Wilson

Woodson

Wyandotte

Kansas residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ks.

About Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan

Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®. Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company , which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Kansas. For more information, visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ks . This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

