Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan and Ambetter Health Offer Health Insurance in Texas in 2026

During open enrollment, starting Nov. 1, residents can access affordable plans from Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan in 150 counties.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan and Ambetter Health, products offered by Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise that provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the Health Insurance Marketplace®, will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to Texas residents in 150 counties for plan year 2026. The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1, 2025, through Jan. 15, 2026. Enroll by Dec. 15, 2025, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2026.

"For more than a decade, Texans have had access to quality and affordable health insurance through Ambetter Health," said Plan President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior HealthPlan, Mitch Wasden. "In 2026, we are confident the variety of healthcare programs we're offering are going to meet the needs of all those we serve."

Ambetter Health offers its members access to quality care and convenient services. 2026 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage :

Ambetter Health provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.



Ambetter Health Solutions, Centene Corporation's off-exchange marketplace business offerings, delivers individual health insurance plans that are compatible with Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs). While not an ICHRA itself, Ambetter Health Solutions supports employers who choose to adopt this reimbursement model by providing employees with access to affordable, customizable and dependable coverage options. Available in select states, including Texas, these plans empower individuals to choose the coverage that best fits their needs, helping employers control costs while offering greater choice and flexibility to their workforce.



Starting in 2026, some Ambetter Health Premier plans provide members managing diabetes with additional healthcare options and savings. Members on these plans will have lower out-of-pocket costs for certain medications, supplies and clinical support. Members of these plans may have access to $0 copays for preferred insulin and select medications used to manage diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and mental health. These plans also include $0 copays on certain diabetic supplies and labs such as lancets, glucose test strips, ketone and urine test strips, insulin syringes and pen needles as well as routine A1c labs.



Through the Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan and Ambetter Health websites, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage — all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.



Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges to earn up to $500 in rewards in 2026. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.



Virtual 24/7 Care offers members a licensed provider via telehealth so they can access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections — all from the comfort of their home.

To support members through the 2026 renewal process and beyond, Ambetter Health is offering a range of tools and programs designed to make coverage easier to understand and maintain. These include Member Advisory Group meetings, a mobile application, member portal and digital support tools such as Wellframe.

The full list of 150 counties in which Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan will be offered can be found at ambetterhealth.com/en/tx/health-plans/coverage-map.

Texas residents interested in learning more about Ambetter Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetterhealth.com/en/tx.

About Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan

Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®. Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan includes exclusive provider organization (EPO) products that are underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company and HMO products that are underwritten by Superior HealthPlan, Inc. These companies are each Qualified Health Plan issuers in the Texas Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter Health includes HMO products that are underwritten by Ambetter Health of Texas, Inc. This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter Health plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

*Healthcare-related costs will vary by member and the plan in which you are enrolled. Funds expire immediately upon termination of insurance coverage. My Health Pays® rewards cannot be used for pharmacy copays. Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Visit Member.AmbetterHealth.com for more details. Your health plan is committed to helping you achieve your best health. Rewards for participating in a wellness program are available to all members. If you think you might be unable to meet a standard for a reward under this wellness program, you might qualify for an opportunity to earn the same reward by different means. Contact us at 1-877-687-1196 (Relay Texas/TTY 1-800-735-2989) and we will work with you (and, if you wish, with your doctor) to find a wellness program with the same reward that is right for you in light of your health status.

**Cost sharing may apply when using Virtual 24/7 Care or Virtual Primary Care. Virtual 24/7 Care cost share does not apply to HSA plans until the deductible is met and is only applicable when used through the Virtual 24/7 Care program. Ambetter Health does not provide medical care. Medical care is provided by individual providers, which are independent contractors and not agents of Ambetter Health.

