Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan Available In 48 Texas Counties in 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan will extend healthcare coverage to four new counties in Texas through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. The new counties include Nueces, Potter, Randall and Webb, making coverage through the program available to Texas residents in 48 total counties, including Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

"By offering Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan in even more counties in 2020, we're proud to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring Texans have access to quality and affordable healthcare," said Mark Sanders, Superior's President and CEO. "The focus of our Ambetter plans has always been to allow our members to receive the benefits and services they need from the quality providers they trust."

Ambetter includes all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage. Plans also include telehealth services, optional vision and dental coverage, a 24/7 nurse advice line, and the My Health PaysTM rewards program where members can earn rewards for participating in healthy activities.

Superior has been offering quality healthcare in Texas since 1999 and currently serves more than 1.3 million members across its Medicaid, Medicare and Health Insurance Marketplace plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan will be offered in 2020:



• Bandera • Collin • Hidalgo • Montgomery • Bastrop • Comal • Hunt • Nueces • Bell • Concho • Kendall • Parker • Bexar • Dallas • Kerr • Potter • Blanco • Denton • Lee • Randall • Brazoria • El Paso • Llano • Rockwall • Brazos • Fayette • Madison • Starr • Brooks • Fort Bend • Mason • Tarrant • Burleson • Gillespie • McCulloch • Travis • Burnet • Grimes • McLennan • Webb • Caldwell • Harris • Medina • Willacy • Cameron • Hays • Menard • Williamson

Texas residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit https://ambetter.superiorhealthplan.com/.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 4,000 employees in 8 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan

