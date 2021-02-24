Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan Has Texas Residents Covered During Special Open Enrollment

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now through May 15, Texas residents may select Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan for healthcare coverage in 138 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced a special enrollment period for individuals and families to apply and enroll for the coverage they need. As the COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges, Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan continues to offer a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

"We know many Texans are struggling because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, and getting health coverage has never been more important," said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. "Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan has the experience and resources to provide quality care to people when it matters most, and we're pleased to offer a variety of plan options that provide peace of mind during this special enrollment period."

Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives. For those impacted by job loss during the pandemic, Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan provides an alternative that is often more affordable than COBRA, the health insurance program that allows people to continue their employer-provided coverage. COBRA will also eventually expire, requiring a person to seek new coverage.

Members Can Earn $500 in Rewards

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards* in 2021. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

$0 Copay for Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Superior HealthPlan has been serving Texans since 1999 and currently provides healthcare to 1.5 million members across its Medicaid, Medicare and Ambetter plans. A full list of counties offering Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan coverage is available on the Ambetter website.

Texas residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan or enrolling in a health plan during the special enrollment period may visit https://ambetter.superiorhealthplan.com/.

*Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Visit https://member.ambetterhealth.com for more details.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 4,200 employees in 9 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

