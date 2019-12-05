Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan Is Making it Easier Than Ever to Get Health Insurance Coverage

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment is underway for health insurance coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace, and this year, Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan is making it easier. Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan is providing a simpler way for new and renewing consumers to shop for and enroll in health insurance, directly from its website at https://ambetter.superiorhealthplan.com/.

Through this new enrollment platform, consumers can browse and compare Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan coverage, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and enroll directly in health coverage – all in one place on the Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan website. The platform is built for mobile access as well, allowing consumers to enroll directly on their smartphones. Those who aren't able to complete enrollment all at once won't lose their progress, and they'll receive reminders to finish enrollment where they left off, allowing them to complete the process at their own pace.

"At Superior HealthPlan we are committed to leveraging technology that provides our members with the tools they need to ensure an enhanced experience and seamless enrollment process," said Mark Sanders, Superior's President and CEO. "The Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan website meets Ambetter members where they are and offers a convenient resource for consumers to compare coverage and enroll, serving as a hub for our consumers' health insurance needs."

Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan's enrollment platform offers the same privacy and security as enrolling through the federal exchange website, which helps ensure consumers' personal information is protected. Renewing members can access the enrollment platform through their member portal, where they've come to rely on services such as downloading digital ID cards, accessing their rewards balance and choosing their doctor.

The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2019. To enroll in Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan or learn more about its health insurance offerings, please visit https://ambetter.superiorhealthplan.com/.

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 4,000 employees in 8 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

