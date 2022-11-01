Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky Adds 18 Counties to 2023 Health Insurance Coverage
Nov 01, 2022, 08:00 ET
Through Jan. 15, 2023, Kentucky Residents in 81 counties can enroll in Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Kentucky is running from Nov. 1, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023. In 2023, Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky will be available to Kentucky residents in 81 counties through the state health insurance marketplace, including locations such as Louisville, Lexington, Owensboro, and more. and Prospect.
"Health insurance remains a critical resource for all individuals, regardless of their circumstances, which is important for us to extend our service to more people," said Corey Ewing, President and CEO of WellCare of Kentucky. "As part of the nation's No. 1 Marketplace insurer, Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky offers peace of mind and reliable coverage to more communities in Kentucky."
Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives:
- $0 Copay for Ambetter Telehealth
Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter Health providers for unexpected non-emergency health issues through our preferred telehealth vendor. With a $0 copay, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.
- Affordable and Reliable Coverage
Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.
- Online Enrollment Assistance
Through the Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.
- My Health Pays
Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.
WellCare of Kentucky has been serving Kentucky since 2011 and currently serves more than 550,000 members across its Medicare, Medicaid and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky will be offered:
- Adair
- Allen
- Anderson
- Ballard
- Barren
- Bell
- Boone
- Boyd
- Boyle
- Bracken
- Breathitt
- Breckinridge
- Bullitt
- Caldwell
- Calloway
- Campbell
- Carroll
- Carter
- Clark
- Clay
- Clinton
- Crittenden
- Cumberland
- Daviess
- Estill
- Fayette
- Floyd
- Franklin
- Gallatin
- Garrard
- Grant
- Greenup
- Hancock
- Hardin
- Harlan
- Hart
- Henderson
- Henry
- Hopkins
- Jefferson
- Jessamine
- Johnson
- Kenton
- Knott
- Knox
- Larue
- Lawrence
- Leslie
- Letcher
- Lincoln
- Livingston
- Lyon
- Madison
- Magoffin
- Martin
- McCracken
- McCreary
- McLean
- Meade
- Mercer
- Monroe
- Morgan
- Muhlenberg
- Ohio
- Oldham
- Owen
- Pendleton
- Perry
- Pike
- Scott
- Shelby
- Simpson
- Spencer
- Trigg
- Trimble
- Union
- Warren
- Washington
- Webster
- Whitley
- Woodford
Kentucky residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit www.ambetter.wellcareky.com.
WellCare of Kentucky provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Marketplace, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare is a wholly subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.wellcare.com/Kentucky.
SOURCE WellCare of Kentucky
