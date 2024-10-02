Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky Offers Affordable, Accessible Healthcare Coverage Statewide in 2025

Residents in 107 Kentucky counties will have a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky during open enrollment beginning Nov. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the State Based Exchange will offer residents a variety of affordable health insurance plans in Kentucky in plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Kentucky runs from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 15, 2025, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15, 2024, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

"Whether it's people that don't have health insurance from their employer or it's people that no longer qualify for Medicaid, each year more individuals and families are choosing Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky. With Ambetter, they know they'll have access to a wide range of affordable healthcare services," said Plan President and Chief Executive Officer of WellCare of Kentucky Corey Ewing. "We offer comprehensive healthcare coverage with essential health benefits that Kentuckians need to be healthy."

Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. 2025 benefits and offerings include:

Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.



Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their home.



Through the Ambetter from Wellcare of Kentucky website , people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.



Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.



Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track. Premier Network

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025 , the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky will be offered:

Adair

Allen

Anderson

Ballard

Barren

Bath

Bell

Boone

Boyd

Boyle

Bracken

Breathitt

Breckinridge

Bullitt

Butler

Caldwell

Calloway

Campbell

Carlisle

Carroll

Carter

Casey

Clark

Clay

Clinton

Crittenden

Cumberland

Daviess

Edmonson

Elliott

Estill

Fayette

Floyd

Franklin

Fulton

Gallatin

Garrard

Grant

Green

Greenup

Hancock

Hardin

Harlan

Hart

Henderson

Henry

Hickman

Hopkins

Jackson

Jefferson

Jessamine

Johnson

Kenton

Knott

Knox

Larue

Laurel

Lawrence

Lee

Leslie

Letcher

Lewis

Lincoln

Livingston

Logan

Lyon

Madison

Magoffin

Marshall

Martin

McCracken

McCreary

McLean

Meade

Menifee

Mercer

Metcalfe

Monroe

Morgan

Muhlenberg

Nelson

Nicholas

Ohio

Oldham

Owen

Owsley

Pendleton

Perry

Pike

Powell

Rockcastle

Russell

Scott

Shelby

Simpson

Spencer

Taylor

Todd

Trigg

Trimble

Union

Warren

Washington

Webster

Whitley

Wolfe

Woodford

Kentucky residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.wellcareky.com.

About Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky

Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the Kentucky State Based Exchange, Kynect. Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky is underwritten by WellCare Health Plans of Kentucky, Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Kentucky. For more information, visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ky/. This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive from an Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

