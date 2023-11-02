Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey Offers Health Insurance to 16 Counties Across New Jersey in 2024

Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey offers New Jersey residents a variety of affordable plans during Open Enrollment beginning Nov. 1

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey, a product offered by wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the State Based Exchange, announced today that it will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to residents in 16 counties in New Jersey for 2024. Open enrollment for the New Jersey State Based Exchange runs from Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 31, 2024.

Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey offers its members access to quality care, convenient services, and valuable rewards. 2024 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth without having to leave their home to get quick remedies for non-emergency illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2024. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey will be offered in 2024:

Atlantic

Bergen

Burlington

Camden

Cumberland

Essex

Gloucester

Hudson

Mercer

Middlesex

Monmouth

Morris

Ocean

Passaic

Somerset

Union

New Jersey residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.WellCareNewJersey.com.

About Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey

Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey is underwritten by WellCare Health Insurance Company of New Jersey, Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in the New Jersey Health Insurance Marketplace. For more information visit https://ambetter.wellcarenewjersey.com/. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter Health of New Jersey plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit www.ambetterhealth.com and scroll to the bottom of the page.

