Ambetter Health and Take Command Announce Partnership to Offer Indiana Employers Access to Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements

Ambetter Health Business Solutions, Powered by Take Command will enable businesses statewide to offer a flexible, affordable health insurance alternative to traditional group health insurance plans, taking advantage of Indiana's new state tax credits

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter Health, the health insurance marketplace carrier of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), today announced a partnership with Take Command, an innovative health benefits platform, to offer high-quality, cost-effective and flexible Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRA) to employers in Indiana. Through this product, Ambetter Health Business Solutions Powered by Take Command, the companies will work together to empower Indiana businesses with a quality, affordable and tax-advantaged alternative to traditional group health insurance while providing broad health plan choice to their employees. Small companies will have the added bonus of accessing Indiana's new tax credit incentive with expert partners. Beginning in 2024, Indiana will offer small businesses, those with fewer than 50 full-time employees, state tax credits of up to $400 per employee in year one and up to $200 in year two for offering Health Reimbursement Arrangements like ICHRA.

Take Command

"We are proud to partner with Take Command to offer ICHRA and other defined contribution products to employers in Indiana," said Chief Executive Officer of Ambetter Health, Kevin Counihan. "Companies of all sizes are exploring the benefits of ICHRA products to support their employees' unique health and wellness needs. This exciting new product was developed to offer healthcare choice for employees, while providing greater cost certainty, flexibility, and tax advantages for employers."

The product, which enables companies to reimburse their employees for health insurance rather than buying it for them, will enable small and large businesses to better predict and manage healthcare costs and simplify the administrative experience managing employee health benefits. Additionally, it will give employees the opportunity to select coverage that best matches the health needs of their employees from a range of market-leading plans.

"Healthcare costs continue to rise, which creates uncertainty for businesses and financial stress for Indiana families. That's why a streamlined approach to ICHRA is so critically important for this market. As the largest and most experienced administrative platform for these products, we are pleased to collaborate with the nation's largest marketplace carrier to expand our products for the benefit of employers across the state of Indiana," said Chief Executive Officer of Take Command, Jack Hooper.

The product will be available with coverage effective dates beginning January 1, 2024. Learn more about the Ambetter Health Business Solutions Powered by Take Command offering and why ICHRAs have seen 171% growth in the last year, please visit: https://www.takecommandhealth.com/ambetter-health-ichra.

About Ambetter Health

Ambetter Health is a health insurance offering that is available on the Health Insurance Marketplace, or exchange, established by the Affordable Care Act in the states listed on www.ambetterhealth.com. It is one of the healthcare programs provided by Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. Ambetter Health is made available through local health plans and covers a wide variety of healthcare services, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance misuse services, prescription drug coverage, and more.

About Take Command

Take Command is a SaaS platform that helps companies reimburse employees for health insurance. Offering seamless administration for Individual Coverage HRAs (ICHRAs) and Qualified Small Employer HRAs (QSEHRAs), Take Command was the first ICHRA solution on the market, the first to bring a viable partnership model to brokerage firms, the only HRA administrator invited to the White House when ICHRA was announced, and the only company to offer in-house enrollment support for employees.

With clients in all 50 states ranging from 3 to 3,000 employees, Take Command has helped more than 5,000 companies take command of their health benefits. For electronic press kit, please visit this link.

SOURCE Ambetter Health