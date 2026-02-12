Ambetter Health Celebrates Completion of New Playground at Southeast Park

Volunteers partner with KABOOM! and the City of Hialeah to create a vibrant, kid-designed playspace in a single day

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter Health, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) through the Health Insurance Marketplace®, today announced a new playground at Southeast Park after volunteers built the play area in a single day on January 30. Ambetter Health, KABOOM!, and the City of Hialeah worked side-by-side to assemble the playground equipment, add landscaping and create seating areas. The new space will provide local children with opportunities for play, social connection and safe outdoor recreation.

Ambetter Health volunteers gathered in front of the new playground at Southeast Park.

"It was incredibly meaningful to see more than 100 company volunteers come together to bring this playground to life," said Charlene Zein, President and CEO, Ambetter Health Florida and Sunshine Health. "We're proud to support a project that brings joy and encourages healthier, active lifestyles for children throughout the community."

This project is the second collaboration between Ambetter Health, KABOOM! and the City of Hialeah.

"We are proud to once again partner with the City of Hialeah and Ambetter Health to create a kid-designed playspace at Southeast Park, building on the success of our 2019 playground build at Bucky Dent Park," said Lysa Ratliff, CEO of KABOOM!. "This playspace will spark joy, connection, and belonging for generations of children. In our 30th year, this build is a powerful reminder that when we invest in play, we invest in our kids' health, happiness, and futures."

"This playground is an investment in our children's health and happiness," said Bryan Calvo, City of Hialeah Mayor. "Thanks to the incredible volunteers who helped bring this vision to life and I'm grateful to our partners KABOOM! and Ambetter Health for providing a safe and vibrant green space at Southeast Park where children can play and grow."

About Ambetter Health

Ambetter Health serves underserved populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter Health is underwritten by Ambetter Health of Florida, Inc., Centene Venture Company Florida and Sunshine State Health Plan, Inc. Centene Venture Company Florida and Sunshine State Health Plan, Inc. are Qualified Health Plan issuers in Florida. For more information visit ambetterhealth.com/en/fl/. This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter Health plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com.

About the City of Hialeah

The City of Hialeah, incorporated in 1925, is the sixth largest municipality in Florida, serving over 233,000 residents living in approximately 20-square miles. Hialeah, located in NW Miami-Dade County, has a Hispanic population of over 94%. A working class community, Hialeah is viewed as an industrial city that continues to grow. "The City of Progress" as known to many, is home to many Cuban exiles. The City of Hialeah is a full service city offering quality and affordable services to residents of all ages and abilities. Hialeah is a vibrant, family oriented community marked by cultural heritage and traditions known for its myriad of mom and pop stores which productively compete against national retail and restaurant chains and franchises.

About KABOOM!

KABOOM! is the national nonprofit committed to ending playspace inequity – the reality that quality places to play are not available to every child, especially in communities of color. In 2026, KABOOM! is celebrating its 30th milestone year of partnering with kids and communities to create or transform 17,000+ playspaces and ensure that more than 12 million kids have equitable access to the critical benefits and opportunities that playspaces offer. KABOOM! continues to make progress on its mission to end playspace inequity at scale across the United States. Learn more at kaboom.org or join the conversation on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

