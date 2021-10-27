Ambetter Health Insurance Expands into Nebraska in 2022

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter Health Marketplace Insurance, the nation's leader based on enrollment and market share, is expanding its affordable health insurance offerings to Nebraska.

During this year's upcoming open enrollment period (running Nov. 1 – Jan. 15, 2022) residents may select Ambetter from Nebraska Total Care for healthcare coverage on January 1, 2022. Ambetter from Nebraska Total Care will be offered statewide in Nebraska.

"As we continue to navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we're proud to expand Ambetter's affordable and reliable healthcare coverage options to Nebraska residents," said Heath Phillips, CEO and Plan President, Nebraska Total Care. "By bringing Ambetter to Nebraska, we are able to provide healthcare options that are flexible and fit the needs of the residents of Nebraska".

Ambetter from Nebraska Total Care provides essential health benefits such as preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage. Plans include access to telehealth, online enrollment assistance, and the My Health PaysTM program, which allows members to earn rewards to use towards healthcare expenses for participating in healthy activities.

Nebraska Total Care has served Nebraska since 2017 and currently serves more than 100,000 members across its Medicaid plans.

About Nebraska Total Care

Nebraska Total Care is a managed care plan that provides health insurance in Nebraska. Established in 2017, Nebraska Total Care exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Nebraska Total Care is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit NebraskaTotalCare.com.

SOURCE Nebraska Total Care

