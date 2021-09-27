Ambetter Health Insurance Expands into New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter Health Marketplace Insurance, the nation's leader based on enrollment and market share, is expanding its affordable health insurance offerings to New Jersey.

During this year's upcoming open enrollment period (running Nov. 1 – Jan. 31, 2022), residents may select Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey for healthcare coverage on Get Covered New Jersey, New Jersey's Official Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey will be offered in 16 counties, including Essex, Passaic, Bergen, Morris, Union, Hudson, Somerset, Middlesex, Mercer, Monmouth, Burlington, Ocean, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland, and Atlantic.

"As our state continues to face the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we're proud to expand Ambetter's affordable and dependable healthcare coverage options to New Jersey residents," said John Kirchner, WellCare's Plan President and CEO in New Jersey. "By bringing Ambetter to New Jersey, we are providing more healthcare coverage options for people to get the care they need with a plan that fits their lifestyle and budget."

Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey provides essential health benefits such as preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage. Plans include access to telehealth, online enrollment assistance, and the My Health PaysTM program, which allows members to earn rewards to use towards healthcare expenses for participating in healthy activities.

WellCare of New Jersey has served New Jersey since 2008 and currently serves more than 120,000 members across its Medicaid and Medicare plans.

About WellCare of New Jersey

WellCare of New Jersey provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey will also be offered as a qualified health plan in the state. WellCare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.wellcare.com/newjersey.

