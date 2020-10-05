Ambetter Health Insurance Remains Committed to Illinois Community

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the next open enrollment period beginning on November 1, 2020, Ambetter Health Insurance will be offered in Illinois under a new name on the Health Insurance Marketplace – Ambetter of Illinois Insured by Celtic Insurance Company ("Ambetter of Illinois" or "Ambetter"). The health insurance plan has previously been available as Ambetter from IlliniCare Health.

"Although we're changing our name, our members' health coverage is still the same, and they can expect the same personalized service and benefits we've delivered for years," said James Kiamos, Meridian Plan President and CEO for Illinois. "Ambetter of Illinois remains committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, and we look forward to further empowering our communities to take charge of their health."

Illinois residents will begin to see Ambetter of Illinois replace the old brand name across various channels, including in the community and online. Current members of Ambetter from IlliniCare Health will be able to continue using their coverage until the end of the year, and during open enrollment they can renew their coverage for next year with Ambetter of Illinois.

Open enrollment begins on Sunday, November 1, 2020, and ends on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. This is the only opportunity for individuals and families to shop for health insurance on the Health Insurance Marketplace, unless they qualify for special enrollment. Illinois residents interested in learning more about Ambetter of Illinois or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit www.ambetterofIllinois.com.

About Ambetter of Illinois

Ambetter of Illinois serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal insurance marketplace. Ambetter of Illinois is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, please visit www.ambetterofillinois.com.

SOURCE Ambetter of Illinois

