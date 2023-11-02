Ambetter of Alabama Expands Health Insurance Offering to 39 Counties Statewide - Offering More Residents Affordable, Accessible Coverage

Ambetter of Alabama offers Alabama residents a variety of affordable plans during Open

Enrollment beginning Nov. 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter of Alabama, a product offered by a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, announced today that it will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to residents in 39 counties in Alabama for 2024. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Alabama runs from Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 15, 2024.

Ambetter of Alabama offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. 2024 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter of Alabama provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.



Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter- designated licensed provider via telehealth without having to leave their home to get quick remedies for non-emergency illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections.



Through the Ambetter of Alabama website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.



Through the website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment. My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2024. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter of Alabama will be offered in 2024:

Baldwin

Barbour

Bullock

Chambers

Choctaw

Cleburne

Coffee

Colbert

Covington

Cullman

Dallas

DeKalb

Escambia

Etowah

Franklin

Geneva

Henry

Houston

Jackson

Jefferson

Lauderdale

Lawrence

Lee

Limestone

Lowndes

Madison

Marion

Marshall

Mobile

Morgan

Perry

Pickens

Randolph

Russell

Shelby

Sumter

Talladega

Walker

Washington

Alabama residents interested in learning more about Ambetter of Alabama or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit AmbetterOfAlabama.com.

About Ambetter of Alabama

Ambetter of Alabama serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter of Alabama is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.ambetterofalabama.com.

