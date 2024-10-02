Ambetter of Alabama Offers Health Insurance to 39 Counties Statewide

Residents will have access to a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter of Alabama during open enrollment beginning Nov. 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter of Alabama, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®, will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to Alabamans in 39 counties for plan year 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Alabama runs from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 15, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

Ambetter of Alabama offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. The 2025 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter of Alabama provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.



Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter -designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their own home.



Through the Ambetter of Alabama website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.



Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.



Beginning Jan. 1, 2025 , the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter of Alabama will be offered in 2025:

Baldwin

Barbour

Bullock

Chambers

Choctaw

Cleburne

Coffee

Colbert

Covington

Cullman

Dallas

DeKalb

Escambia

Etowah

Franklin

Geneva

Henry

Houston

Jackson

Jefferson

Lauderdale

Lawrence

Lee

Limestone

Lowndes

Madison

Marion

Marshall

Mobile

Morgan

Perry

Pickens

Randolph

Russell

Shelby

Sumter

Talladega

Walker

Washington

Alabama residents interested in learning more about Ambetter of Alabama or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetterhealth.com/en/al.

About Ambetter of Alabama

Ambetter of Alabama serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®. Ambetter of Alabama is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company , which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Alabama. For more information, visit ambetterhealth.com/en/al . This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter of Alabama plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

