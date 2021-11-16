Ambetter of Oklahoma is Now Offered in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter of Oklahoma is offering healthcare coverage on the federal Health Insurance Marketplace in Oklahoma. Through Jan. 15, 2022, Oklahoma residents may select Ambetter from Oklahoma Complete Health during open enrollment across 6 counties, including Payne, Rogers, Tulsa, Okmulgee, Mayes and Muskogee County.

"The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the need for affordable, comprehensive health insurance for people who need it most," said Clay Franklin, CEO of Oklahoma Complete Health. "We're happy to provide dependable coverage to Oklahoma residents through Ambetter of Oklahoma."

Ambetter of Oklahoma offers increased value, convenient services, and supportive benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives:

$0 Copay for Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Ambetter of Oklahoma provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter of Oklahoma also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Through the Ambetter of Oklahoma website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter of Oklahoma will be offered:

Payne

Rogers

Tulsa

Okmulgee

Mayes

Muskogee

Oklahoma residents interested in learning more about Ambetter of Oklahoma or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit https://www.ambetterofoklahoma.com/.

About Oklahoma Complete Health

Oklahoma Complete Health is committed to improving the lives of those who live in Oklahoma by building an innovative system of care that focuses on both medical and non-medical drivers of health. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, Oklahoma Complete Health exists to improve the health of our members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care delivered locally. For more information on Oklahoma Complete Health, please visit oklahomacompletehealth.com.

