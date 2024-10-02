Ambetter of Oklahoma Reduces Plan Premiums by 8%, Offering More Affordable Coverage to Oklahomans

Open Enrollment begins Nov. 1

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter of Oklahoma, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®, announced today it will reduce plan premiums to residents in 36 counties in Oklahoma for 2025. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Oklahoma runs from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 15, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15, 2024, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

"Ambetter of Oklahoma is focused on improving our members' experiences by expanding our provider network and bringing down the cost of insurance," said Plan President and CEO of Oklahoma Complete Health Clay Franklin. "By reducing our plan premiums by 8%, we are excited to offer Oklahomans access to affordable and comprehensive coverage."

Ambetter of Oklahoma offers its members access to quality care, convenient services, and valuable rewards. 2025 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter of Oklahoma provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their home.

Convenient Online Enrollment

Through the Ambetter of Oklahoma website , people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all in one. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Premier Network

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025 , the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter of Oklahoma will be offered:

Alfalfa

Caddo

Canadian

Carter

Cherokee

Choctaw

Cleveland

Comanche

Cotton

Creek

Garvin

Grant

Haskell

Johnston

Kingfisher

Le Flore

Lincoln

Logan

Love

Major

Mayes

McClain

McIntosh

Muskogee

Okfuskee

Oklahoma

Okmulgee

Osage

Payne

Pontotoc

Pottawatomie

Pushmataha

Rogers

Seminole

Sequoyah

Tulsa

Oklahoma residents interested in learning more about Ambetter of Oklahoma or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit AmbetterofOklahoma.com.

About Ambetter of Oklahoma

Ambetter of Oklahoma serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter of Oklahoma is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company , which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Oklahoma. For more information, visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ok/. This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter of Oklahoma plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

