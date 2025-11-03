Ambetter of Tennessee Offers Health Insurance in Tennessee in 2026

During open enrollment, starting Nov. 1, residents can access affordable Ambetter of Tennessee plans statewide.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter of Tennessee, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, a leading healthcare enterprise that provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the Health Insurance Marketplace®, will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to Tennesseans statewide for plan year 2026. The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1, 2025, through Jan. 15, 2026. Enroll by Dec. 15, 2025, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2026.

"As a leading provider on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace in Tennessee, we're proud to offer coverage in all 95 counties. Since 2019, Ambetter of Tennessee has been committed to expanding access to quality healthcare across the state. Whether you're in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga or anywhere in between, our members benefit from one of the most comprehensive provider networks in Tennessee," said Chief Executive Officer and President of Ambetter of Tennessee, Corey Ewing.

Ambetter of Tennessee offers its members access to quality care and convenient services. 2026 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage:

provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage. Ambetter Health Solutions:

Ambetter Health Solutions, Centene Corporation's off-exchange marketplace business offerings, delivers individual health insurance plans that are compatible with Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs). While not an ICHRA itself, Ambetter Health Solutions supports employers who choose to adopt this reimbursement model by providing employees with access to affordable, customizable and dependable coverage options. Available in select states, including Tennessee, these plans empower individuals to choose the coverage that best fits their needs, helping employers control costs while offering greater choice and flexibility to their workforce. Ambetter Perks:

offers additional services to support your health and financial well-being through the Ambetter Perks program for members in Tennessee. This program gives members access to discounts on a variety of products and services, including wellness activities, financial tools, memberships, out-of-pocket prescription costs and over-the-counter (OTC) health items. It also includes services that promote healthy lifestyles and address social factors that impact health. The Ambetter Perks program is open to all members. Convenient Online Enrollment:

Through the website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage — all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment. My Health Pays*:

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges to earn up to $500 in rewards in 2026. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track. Virtual 24/7 Care**:

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members a licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections — all from the comfort of their home.

Tennessee residents interested in learning more about Ambetter of Tennessee or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetterhealth.com/en/tn.

About Ambetter of Tennessee

Ambetter of Tennessee is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Tennessee. Ambetter Health, offering the Ambetter Health Solutions product, is underwritten by Bankers Reserve Life Insurance Company of Wisconsin. For more information visit ambetterhealth.com/en/tn. This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter of Tennessee plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit www.ambetterhealth.com and scroll to the bottom of the page.

*Healthcare-related costs will vary by member and the plan in which you are enrolled. Funds expire immediately upon termination of insurance coverage. My Health Pays® rewards cannot be used for pharmacy copays. Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Visit Member.AmbetterHealth.com for more details. Your health plan is committed to helping you achieve your best health. Rewards for participating in a wellness program are available to all members. If you think you might be unable to meet a standard for a reward under this wellness program, you might qualify for an opportunity to earn the same reward by different means.

**Cost sharing may apply when using Virtual 24/7 Care or Virtual Primary Care. Virtual 24/7 Care cost share does not apply to HSA plans until the deductible is met and is only applicable when used through the Virtual 24/7 Care program. Ambetter Health does not provide medical care. Medical care is provided by individual providers, which are independent contractors and not agents of Ambetter Health.

SOURCE Ambetter of Tennessee