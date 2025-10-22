Ambetter to Host Free Health Fair and Fall Festival in Charlotte

Family-Friendly Event With Free Health Screenings, Community Resources, and Fall Activities

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter of North Carolina Inc. is pleased to announce it will host a Health Fair and Fall Festival on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Southview Recreation Center, located at 1720 Vilma Street, Charlotte, NC 28208. This event is free and open to Ambetter members and the public. Onsite registration will be available at the event.

Ambetter offers affordable, high-quality health insurance plans through the Health Insurance Marketplace, covering essential health benefits such as doctor visits, hospitalization, prescription drugs, and optional dental and vision insurance.

The family-friendly event will include free bounce house, face painting, pumpkin decorating, candy crawl, costume contest, and DJ. Over 20 local community organizations will also be onsite representing the United Way, YMCA, Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District, Urban League, Latin American Coalition, and more. Community health support will also be available with free health and vision screenings, and care kits. Attendees can also learn about Ambetter health plans in advance of open enrollment which begins November 1, 2025.

Ambetter of North Carolina Inc. looks forward to welcoming the community to a day of health, wellness, and celebration. This event reflects Ambetter of North Carolina Inc.'s ongoing commitment to improving lives by connecting individuals and families with essential health resources in a meaningful and accessible way.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Time: Noon – 3:00 p.m.

Location: Southview Recreation Center

1720 Vilma Street, Charlotte, NC 28208

Admission: Free and open to the public and Ambetter members

Registration: Onsite registration will be available at the event.

About Ambetter of North Carolina Inc.

Ambetter of North Carolina Inc. is Centene Corporation's Health Insurance Marketplace product. Ambetter Health exists to improve the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Our approach is based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally.

SOURCE Ambetter of North Carolina Inc.