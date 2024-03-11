AMBEV'S 2023 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE
Ambev S.A.
11 Mar, 2024, 18:57 ET
SÃO PAULO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambev S.A. [B3: ABEV3; NYSE: ABEV] announces that the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC ("SEC") on March 11, 2024 and is available on the Company's website (ri.ambev.com.br) and also on the SEC (www.sec.gov/edgar/).
ADR holders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F free of charge, upon request.
To access the full document, please access the following links: click here.
Ambev S.A.
Investor Relations Department
Contact e-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE Ambev S.A.
