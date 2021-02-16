AMBI® Skincare, The Skin Tone Authority™, Features Its Next Great Face Winners at New York Fashion Week

The Next Great Face Search of AMBI ® was launched in May 2020 in partnership with model and reality star Cynthia Bailey and The Bailey Agency to uncover the next generation of brand ambassadors who embody the unique beauty and inclusivity of the American multicultural community. The diverse group of winners –including Camera Carter , Teanna Gilliam , Saniyyah Bilal , Destiny Thompson , and Heidy Jantzen – all beautifully embody the AMBI ® brand spirit and also made the perfect fit for participation in designer Terri Stevens' funkinbeautiful Designs show at EMERGE!

"Funkinbeautiful Designs is for the woman who knows who she is – she drips in confidence in her own beautiful style. I design for the woman who when she enters the room everything comes to a halt. The AMBI® Next Great Face winners represent the unique beauty that I love for my brand," says Stevens.

AMBI®'s Head of Marketing Nicole Ray Robinson sees the EMERGE! platform and the funkinbeautiful Designs label as the perfect merging of shared philosophies and a continued reflection of AMBI®'s commitment to expanding the beauty conversation around people of color.

"At AMBI® we are committed to empowering women and men of every shade to showcase their own definitions of beauty. Our winners were selected not only because of their #GreatFaces, but also because they represent diverse backgrounds. Each has her own story to tell, and we're thrilled to offer them the opportunity to add New York Fashion Week as their newest chapter," says Robinson.

First Place Winner of The AMBI® Next Great Face Search Camera Carter echoes similar sentiments saying, "Being given the opportunity to be a part of this show is really a blessing. New York Fashion Week has always been a dream of mine and I'm so excited to represent AMBI® as the Next Great Face while being chosen to walk in EMERGE!'s 10th anniversary show. It is truly an honor."

EMERGE! THE FASHION SHOW: February 16th

Hosted by Ms. Claire Sulmers, the founder of FashionBombDaily.com, and featuring iconic speakers and presenters including André Leon Talley, Fern Mallis, Law Roach, Kenny Burns, Ozwald Boateng and more, the virtual fashion show will highlight top emerging designers from the US, London, and Johannesburg, South Africa.

"I am very excited about AMBI® Skincare partnering with EMERGE! A Runway Fashion Show for its 10th Anniversary. This show is celebrating talented designers across the globe and I am thrilled that AMBI® will be helping recognize those talents," says Dionne Williams, Creator & Producer of EMERGE! Fashion Show.

In addition to the brand's Next Great Faces being integrated into the show, as part of the partnership AMBI® will also have a branded presence within the show's live stream, on its social platforms, and be included in the event's "swag bags." Among other items, "swag bag" recipients will be delighted to find the AMBI® Even & Clear® Daily Facial Moisturizer with SPF 30 , containing a vitamin-rich formula and hyaluronic acid to help soften and even skin tone while providing essential sun protection without leaving a white cast on melanin-rich skin ($14.99, available at Walmart stores and online at Walmart.com).

TUNE IN to watch EMERGE! The Fashion Show on February 16th at 6 pm CST / 7pm EST by logging on to https://gfntv.com/emerge-fashion-show/ for free access and follow @AMBISkincare on Facebook and Instagram for behind-the-scenes highlights.

About AMBI® Skincare

As a trusted name in skincare for over 50 years, AMBI® is rooted in catering to the skincare needs of people of color. We blend science and nature to create affordable, high-quality skincare products that are specifically formulated to provide smooth, even-toned, flawless-looking skin. Made for and by those with diverse skin tones, you can trust AMBI®, The Skin Tone Authority.

About EMERGE! A Fashion Runway Show

EMERGE! A Fashion Runway Show is a catalyst for giving emerging designers a platform to express and share their creativity. Held twice a year during New York Fashion Week, EMERGE! is an invite-only extravaganza that attracts the elite of the fashion industry and hundreds of designer submissions. Created and produced by Dionne Williams of D. Williams Public Relations Group, EMERGE! has become and remains one of the premiere outlets for up-and-coming designers to showcase their work.

PRESS CONTACTS

Pure Imagination PR

Käthe Russel

[email protected]

SOURCE AMBI Skincare

Related Links

https://ambi.com

