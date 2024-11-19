Ambient Biosciences Seeks Early Access Program Partners to Trial Room Temperature Stabilization Technology for Biomolecules and Reagents

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambient Biosciences, a pioneering life science company, today announced the launch of its Early Access Program (EAP), seeking partners to trial their technology. This innovative program offers partners the opportunity to experience the transformative power of ambient biomolecule stabilization firsthand in their own laboratories. This program is ideal for organizations looking to elevate their science or supply chain by stably processing biological materials, reducing cold storage dependence, cutting shipping costs, and significantly extending product shelf lives.

Leading by Example: Cayman Chemical Embraces Innovation

By partnering with leading institutions like Cayman Chemical, Ambient Biosciences aims to accelerate the adoption of this groundbreaking technology and reshape the future of biomolecule storage and distribution.

"We are thrilled to partner with an esteemed organization like Cayman Chemical to bring our ambient stabilization technology to the forefront of life science research," said Rich Troyer, CEO of Ambient Biosciences. "By participating in our Early Access Program, researchers and manufacturers can unlock the potential of their biomolecules and make their workflows more efficient and sustainable."

"Joining Ambient Biosciences' Early Access Program gives us the opportunity to evaluate their new technology and experiment with ways to enhance stability of biomolecules to make them more accessible in the future," states Jeff Johnson, Vice President of Biochemistry at Cayman Chemical.

Ambient Biosciences' Pioneering Technology: Capillary-Mediated Vitrification (CMV)

Ambient Biosciences' proprietary stabilization technology eliminates the need for cold storage or lyophilization (freeze-drying) for preserving biological molecules, dramatically simplifying the manufacturing, shipping, and use of analytical products such as research assays and diagnostic test kits. The novel technology, called capillary-mediated vitrification (CMV), quickly evaporates water from samples without the freezing step that makes lyophilization expensive, time-consuming, and results in reduced product yields. The gentler, more rapid Ambient Biosciences process preserves proteins, antibodies, nucleic acids, enzymes, and other biomolecules—in hours, not days—stabilizing them for months to years at ambient or above-ambient temperatures.

Secure Your Place in the Early Access Program

Currently, Ambient Biosciences is seeking partners for the Early Access Program. Members can expect to receive personalized installation of the Ambient Bio instrument, scaffolds and consumables that match their project needs, and continuous technical support to maximize the potential for product innovation and workflow improvements with the use of shelf-stable reagents.

"Our technology is versatile, easy to use, and fast, and we bring that same spirit to our customer relationships," adds Matthew Carroll, Senior Director of Business Development and Operations at Ambient Biosciences. "We are transparent and look to take the mystery out of biomolecule stabilization, which is often seen as a 'dark art' by customers. At Ambient Biosciences, we are modern, technology-driven, and we value open communication with our partners."

Reach out to learn more about the Early Access Program and how your company can explore ambient stabilization for minimal investment.

About Ambient Biosciences

Ambient Biosciences is a life sciences company offering biomolecule stabilization products and services. Our proprietary stabilization technology is versatile, fast, and cost effective. The Ambient Biosciences technology enables ambient transportation and storage of a wide range of biomolecules, which improves the sustainability of the life sciences supply chain and makes innovation accessible to all. For more information, visit ambientbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media contact

Name: Matthew Carroll

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 734-215-5345

SOURCE Ambient Biosciences