Ambient Dynamics A New Generation Of Accessible Pro IEMS.

Ambient Dynamics is proud to announce the release of their state-of-the-art earphones, the AD-006 "Lyndale" IEMs. These in-ear earphones represent the latest in audio technology, durability, craftsmanship, fit, and accessibility. The founders wanted an affordable entry point for avid music lovers to access a high-quality audio experience. Ambient Dynamics went through several beta models tested across several genres and focus groups when finalizing production of the AD-006 "Lyndale" IEMs. The industry has long awaited an IEM that was affordable and offered a studio-feel audio profile. Add to those benefits the durability and custom hand assembling of each pair of the "Lyndales," and you have a gamechanger.

Sound

The "Lyndales" are manually tuned to ensure high-quality sound. These dual driver IEMs are comprised of one 10mm PU + TI Composite Diaphragm Dynamic Driver and one Balanced Armature that helps give you the most dynamic and rewarding experience when listening to music. With strong defined bass, warm, balanced mids, and clear and present highs, your audio experience will rival that of any previous model. The AD-006 "Lyndale" IEMS have been focus tested, receiving rave reviews across multiple genres, including classic and modern rock and EDM. They have also received high praise for highlighting the female voice.

Design

The AD-006 "Lyndale" IEMs include a sleek minimalist case and fit in your ear perfectly. Each pair are hand-assembled and let you walk, run, or dance your heart out with a sound experience like never before. The custom braided cables provide confidence while on the go, while the 8- core oxygen-free copper litz wire ensures high-quality performance.

Technology

These IEMS have a sensitivity of [email protected] and offer the best frequency response ranging from 20Hz - 20kHz. With gold-plated connectors that link to a custom braided OCC cable, a 0.78mm 2 pin connector a 3.5mm TRS straight plug, these earphones demonstrate structural dominance and are compatible with most devices.

Ambient Dynamics is a joint venture of Raymond Wang, Patrick McGowan, Orange Chan, and Winnie Wang. The entire team at Ambient Audio are seasoned industry vets with a combined total of 50 years in professional event production, audio, and technology.

Contact: Austin Chang

[email protected]

SOURCE Ambient Dynamics

