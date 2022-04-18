Ambient Food Packaging Market 2022-2026 | Demand for Long Shelf Life in Packaged Food to Boost Growth | Technavio

Ambient Food Packaging Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Ambient Food Packaging Market is segmented as below:

Application

MPS



Pasta And Noodle



Fruit And Vegetables



SDC



Other Food

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

APAC will account for half of the market's growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for ambient food packaging. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. The rising demand for packaged food would aid the expansion of the ambient food packaging market in APAC.

Ambient Food Packaging Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ambient food packaging market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the adoption of eco-friendly packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the ambient food packaging market growth during the next few years.

Ambient Food Packaging Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Amcor Plc

Ball Corp.

Berry Global Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

FFP Packaging Ltd.

KM Packaging Services Ltd

Marsden Packaging Ltd.

Mondi plc

ProAmpac Intermediate Inc.

SIG Combibloc Group AG

The Tetra Laval Group

Ambient Food Packaging Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ambient food packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ambient food packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ambient food packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ambient food packaging market vendors

Ambient Food Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 79.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.78 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FFP Packaging Ltd., KM Packaging Services Ltd, Marsden Packaging Ltd., Mondi plc, ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., SIG Combibloc Group AG, and The Tetra Laval Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 MPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on MPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on MPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on MPS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on MPS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Pasta and noodle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Pasta and noodle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Pasta and noodle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Pasta and noodle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pasta and noodle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Fruit and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Fruit and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fruit and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Fruit and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fruit and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 SDC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on SDC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on SDC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on SDC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on SDC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Other food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Other food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Other food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Other food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Other food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 101: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 102: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 104: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Ball Corp.

Exhibit 106: Ball Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Ball Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Ball Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Ball Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Ball Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Berry Global Inc.

Exhibit 111: Berry Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Berry Global Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Berry Global Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Berry Global Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Berry Global Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 116: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 KM Packaging Services Ltd

Exhibit 120: KM Packaging Services Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 121: KM Packaging Services Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: KM Packaging Services Ltd - Key offerings

10.8 Marsden Packaging Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Marsden Packaging Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Marsden Packaging Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Marsden Packaging Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Mondi plc

Exhibit 126: Mondi plc - Overview



Exhibit 127: Mondi plc - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Mondi plc - Key news



Exhibit 129: Mondi plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Mondi plc - Segment focus

10.10 ProAmpac Intermediate Inc.

Exhibit 131: ProAmpac Intermediate Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: ProAmpac Intermediate Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: ProAmpac Intermediate Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 134: ProAmpac Intermediate Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: ProAmpac Intermediate Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 SIG Combibloc Group AG

Exhibit 136: SIG Combibloc Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 137: SIG Combibloc Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 138: SIG Combibloc Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: SIG Combibloc Group AG - Segment focus

10.12 The Tetra Laval Group

Exhibit 140: The Tetra Laval Group - Overview



Exhibit 141: The Tetra Laval Group - Business segments



Exhibit 142: The Tetra Laval Group - Key news



Exhibit 143: The Tetra Laval Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: The Tetra Laval Group - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 145: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 146: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 147: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 148: Research methodology



Exhibit 149: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 150: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 151: List of abbreviations

