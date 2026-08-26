Ambient.ai Introduces New Agentic Physical Security Capabilities for Monitoring and Investigations

New Agentic Video Wall and Case Management leverage Ambient's industry leading physical security AI to transform situational awareness and investigations.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambient.ai, the leader in Agentic Physical Security, today announced new capabilities across the Ambient Platform, adding agentic intelligence to how security teams monitor, investigate, and operate. The new capabilities include an AI agent that continuously monitors every camera and surfaces what matters most, a new case management workflow that turns scattered clips into a single connected incident story in minutes, and infrastructure upgrades that double camera density on existing hardware.

"Recording video was never the hard part," said Vikesh Khanna, CTO & Co-founder, Ambient.ai. "The hard part is understanding what's happening on a site when it actually matters. Among the set of new capabilities, Agentic Video Walls give operators an agent that monitors every camera on their behalf, and Case Management, an automated workflow that, paired with Semantic Search, turns hours of manual scrubbing into a fully connected investigation in minutes. That's the difference between a simple system of record and a platform that reasons alongside your team."

The Ambient Platform introduces enhancements across three core areas, situational awareness, investigations, and operational scale:

Continuous Situational awareness

Agentic Video Walls - Brings an AI agent to every connected camera on site, acting like a relentless, hyper-focused editor: scanning every stream, deciding what belongs on the front page, and surfacing it in real time. The agent monitors around the clock and surfaces the single most relevant event once every 60 seconds, paired with an AI-generated, plain-language description of what's happening..

Rapid Investigations and Response

Case Management - Turns scattered manual work into one continuous flow. After tracking a person across cameras using natural language through Semantic Search, operators record clips directly into a case as they're found, then generate a fully editable, AI-written narrative with one click, complete with auto-sorted clips and metadata. From there, cases can be downloaded as a compressed, sequenced folder or shared through expiring, revocable links with a full audit trail.

Turns scattered manual work into one continuous flow. After tracking a person across cameras using natural language through Semantic Search, operators record clips directly into a case as they're found, then generate a fully editable, AI-written narrative with one click, complete with auto-sorted clips and metadata. From there, cases can be downloaded as a compressed, sequenced folder or shared through expiring, revocable links with a full audit trail. Semantic Search Streamlining - Semantic Search is the platform's engine that lets operators describe who or what they're looking for in plain language, feeding straight into a case instead of hours of manual scrubbing. This release sharpens results across the board: matching frames of the same person or vehicle across a five-minute span now group into a single result, and results filter down to a specific camera or group.

Enterprise Scale and Cost Efficiency

Double Stream Density - Ambient Foundation now supports up to 2x the camera streams on a single Ambient Edge Appliance, made possible by a smaller, more focused application that frees up compute and memory per stream. Existing customers get double the streams on current appliances, and new sites need half as many appliances to cover the same camera count.

To learn more about this release, visit our announcement blog.

These new capabilities, along with other recent platform updates, will be demonstrated live at the Ambient.ai booth (#3923) at GSX 2026.

About Ambient.ai

Ambient.ai is the leader in Agentic Physical Security. At the core of its platform is Ambient Intelligence, powered by edge-optimized reasoning Vision-Language Models that continuously perceive, understand, and respond to real-world events in real time. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies across corporate campuses, data centers, and critical infrastructure, Ambient.ai transforms existing cameras and sensors into a unified intelligence layer, delivering proactive safety, operational efficiency, and measurable ROI at scale.

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SOURCE Ambient.ai