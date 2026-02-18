Ambient.ai Doubles New Annual Recurring Revenue as Agentic Physical Security Reaches Inflection Point

The pioneer of agentic physical security reports doubling of New ARR added and 140%+ net revenue retention as its customer base triples since the launch of Ambient Intelligence and reasoning Visual Language Models for physical security

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambient.ai , the leader in Agentic Physical Security, today announced exceptional performance across all growth metrics, signaling that the market transition from reactive to agentic security has reached a decisive tipping point. The company doubled its new ARR added in FY26 (period ending January 31, 2026) versus FY25, with multiple Fortune 100 customers expanding to seven-figure contracts value.

The results validate a fundamental shift in how enterprises approach physical security. Processing over 200 million video hours and more than 10 billion events per day, Ambient.ai provides the most advanced and scalable enterprise platform for agentic physical security, boosting security teams' productivity and enabling a shift from reactive posture to proactive threat prevention.

Industry-First Reasoning Vision-Language Model for Agentic Physical Security

Building on the release of Ambient Intelligence, the first context-aware threat assessment stack, in FY25, Ambient.ai has further extended its technology leadership with the introduction of Ambient Pulsar, the first edge-optimized frontier reasoning Vision-Language Model (VLM) purpose built for physical security.

Pulsar reasons like a human security operator, but at machine speed and scale. Trained on more than one million hours of enterprise video, Pulsar is the largest and most capable purpose-built VLM ever deployed in physical security, processing over 200 million video hours annually. It delivers frontier-model reasoning performance that exceeds OpenAI GPT-5 and Google Gemini 2.5 Pro in physical security use cases, at up to 50× higher efficiency, unlocking true agentic AI to enterprise scale across thousands of cameras running 24/7.

"We're seeing incredibly exciting momentum resulting in stellar growth while maintaining a sub-1x burn multiple, which is rare for venture-backed companies," said Shikhar Shrestha, CEO and Co-Founder of Ambient.ai. "Organizations recognize that reactive security is no longer sufficient and look for AI that can truly understand context, reason through complex scenarios, and take autonomous action to prevent incidents before they escalate. That shift is happening now and Ambient.ai is leading the way."

Proven Results Drive Rapid Platform Adoption Across Enterprise

The market validation is clear: customers like Cisco, ServiceNow, SentinelOne, TikTok, and Norwalk Public Schools trust Ambient.ai to secure people, facilities, and intellectual property.

Ambient.ai transforms how Global Security Operations Centers (GSOC) operate, drastically reducing manual triage and response times. ServiceNow's deployment achieved a 94% false alarm reduction and saved 15,069 hours of manual triage, enabling GSOC to focus on what really matters, protecting people and assets.

Shrestha recently spoke at the New York Stock Exchange about using AI to transform physical security, emphasizing the shift from detection to prevention with agentic AI positioned to capture an outsized share as enterprises abandon legacy reactive systems while achieving durable operating leverage.

Ambient.ai is ushering in a new era for physical security—one where AI doesn't just detect, but truly understands and acts. To learn how you can join Ambient.ai's mission, view open roles here: https://www.ambient.ai/careers .

About Ambient.ai

Ambient.ai is the leader in Agentic Physical Security. At the core of its platform is Ambient Intelligence, powered by edge-optimized reasoning Vision-Language Models that continuously perceive, understand, and respond to real-world events in real time. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies across corporate campuses, data centers, and critical infrastructure, Ambient.ai transforms existing cameras and sensors into a unified intelligence layer—delivering proactive safety, operational efficiency, and measurable ROI at scale.

