Ambient.ai Expands Ambient Access Intelligence with New Agentic Capabilities: Infrastructure Diagnostics, and Real-Time Perimeter Visibility

New capabilities advance access control from reactive alarm handling to a new operating model designed to eliminate unnecessary work, prevent recurring issues at the source, and focus operator attention on the events that actually matter.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambient.ai, the leader in Agentic Physical Security, today announced major new capabilities for Ambient Access Intelligence, its platform module for agentic access control operations. Building on its proven PACS Correlation Engine, the platform is now expanding with two new capabilities, Doors with Issues and Doors Unsecured. These new capabilities allow customers to diagnose chronic infrastructure problems at the source and deliver real-time visibility into physically unsecured doors, providing a comprehensive picture for PACS alarm management. Together, these capabilities extend Ambient Access Intelligence beyond faster alarm handling into a new operating model for access control, one that eliminates the work that should not exist, prevents the events that should not happen, and focuses operator attention on what actually matters.

Where legacy access control systems generate overwhelming noise that leads operators to either waste time and resources handling alarms or "snooze" them altogether, exposing the organization to risk, Ambient Access Intelligence generates real, actionable signal. It reduces PACS alarm volume by 95% by resolving false positives before they ever reach operators, ensuring they stay focused on verified events.

"Alarms without intelligence are just noise," said Vikesh Khanna, CTO and Co-Founder of Ambient.ai. "Our Reasoning AI platform has already turned millions of PACS alarms into verified signals for our customers. With the addition of Doors with Issues and Doors Unsecured, Ambient Access Intelligence is now entering its next phase: not only clearing alarms, but deciding which events deserve a response, preventing the issues that generate noise in the first place, and verifying that every door is physically secure. This is access control as an operating model, not a workflow."

Three Interlocking Capabilities Deliver Complete Access Control Command

Ambient Access Intelligence comprises three capabilities that work together as a unified agentic layer:

Alarm Auto Clearing — The core capability fuses every PACS alarm with video in real time using the PACS Correlation Engine. Common false positives such as a person exiting, someone interacting with the inside of the door, wind, sensor faults, or doors that restore themselves are automatically resolved. Only verified incidents surface as contextualized alerts with GIF previews, live video, and floor plan context. Result: 95%+ of alarms are cleared without human intervention.

— The core capability fuses every PACS alarm with video in real time using the PACS Correlation Engine. Common false positives such as a person exiting, someone interacting with the inside of the door, wind, sensor faults, or doors that restore themselves are automatically resolved. Only verified incidents surface as contextualized alerts with GIF previews, live video, and floor plan context. Result: 95%+ of alarms are cleared without human intervention. Doors with Issues (new) — A diagnostic view for security administrators that applies AI-driven visual analysis to identify access points generating chronic noise due to infrastructure problems. It surfaces prioritized, categorized issues across three areas: Door & Alarm Behavior, Camera Health, and Camera-Reader Mapping. Each diagnosis includes specific root causes and visual evidence, ready to route directly to facilities and maintenance teams, replacing slow, unreliable manual assessments.

— A diagnostic view for security administrators that applies AI-driven visual analysis to identify access points generating chronic noise due to infrastructure problems. It surfaces prioritized, categorized issues across three areas: Door & Alarm Behavior, Camera Health, and Camera-Reader Mapping. Each diagnosis includes specific root causes and visual evidence, ready to route directly to facilities and maintenance teams, replacing slow, unreliable manual assessments. Doors Unsecured (new) — Real-time operational awareness for SOC operators and security managers. The capability listens for the door-restored PACS signal to confirm physical closure rather than relying on alarm state alone. It delivers a live video wall of every physically unsecured door across all sites, enabling coordinated guard sweeps instead of chasing isolated incidents. On average, access-controlled doors are physically unsecured 14.5 hours per week; this gap is now visible and actionable.

Together, the three capabilities mark a shift in how access control operates: from a reactive workflow that consumes operator time to a self-validating perimeter that focuses every minute of human attention on the events that actually warrant it.

Proven Enterprise Impact

At ServiceNow, Ambient Access Intelligence has already processed more than 240,000 alarms, auto-clearing 94% and saving over 15,000 labor hours and $500K+ in avoided costs.

Infrastructure-Agnostic and Ready to Deploy

Ambient Access Intelligence integrates natively with leading PACS platforms including LenelS2, Honeywell Pro-Watch, Genetec, Milestone, Allegion, Software House C-CURE 9000, Avigilon, Brivo, Kastle, Genea, and others. It requires only Ambient Foundation as the base platform layer and deploys on existing cameras and infrastructure, requiring no rip-and-replace.

To learn more about these new capabilities, read the latest blog here.

About Ambient.ai

Ambient.ai is the leader in Agentic Physical Security. At the core of its platform is Ambient Intelligence, powered by edge-optimized reasoning Vision-Language Models that continuously perceive, understand, and respond to real-world events in real time. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies across corporate campuses, data centers, and critical infrastructure, Ambient.ai transforms existing cameras and sensors into a unified intelligence layer, delivering proactive safety, operational efficiency, and measurable ROI at scale.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Ambient.ai