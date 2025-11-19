Ambient.ai Unveils Pulsar, the first Reasoning Vision-Language Model for Agentic Physical Security

The new model unlocks breakthrough platform capabilities including Agentic Video Walls,

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambient.ai , the leader in Agentic Physical Security, today announced the general availability of Ambient Pulsar, its most advanced AI engine yet. Built on Ambient's edge-optimized reasoning Vision-Language Model (VLM) architecture, Pulsar represents a quantum leap forward that transforms physical security from reactive response to proactive incident prevention.

Pulsar is engineered to reason like a human security operator, only at accelerated machine speed and scale. Trained from more than one million hours of ethically sourced enterprise video, Pulsar is the largest and most capable purpose-built vision-language model ever deployed in physical security, processing over 500,000 hours each day. It delivers frontier-model reasoning performance that exceeds OpenAI GPT-5 and Google Gemini 2.5 Pro in physical security use cases, at up to 50× higher efficiency, bringing true agentic AI to enterprise scale across thousands of cameras running 24/7.

"With Pulsar, Ambient.ai has built what every enterprise security leader has been waiting for: an AI that's not just fast, but intelligent," said Cary Monbarren, Senior Director, Corporate Security at SentinelOne. "This platform is transforming how GSOCs operate, drastically reducing manual triage and response times."

With this launch, Ambient.ai also introduces a suite of platform innovations including the Agentic Video Wall, Activity Notifications, and Semantic Search, setting a new benchmark for intelligent, autonomous security operations.

"Pulsar marks the beginning of a new era for physical security—one where AI doesn't just detect, but truly understands and acts," said Shikhar Shrestha, CEO and co-founder of Ambient.ai. "This release turns every camera, every sensor, and every SOC into an intelligent agent capable of reasoning, prioritizing, and responding in real time."

The New Core of Ambient Intelligence: Pulsar

Pulsar is Ambient.ai's next-generation Vision Language Model (VLM)—a fully agentic, open-set model that's been purpose-built for physical security. Unlike legacy deep-learning detectors or CLIP-based analytics, Pulsar operates continuously at the edge, combining visual perception, semantic understanding, and autonomous reasoning for unmatched real-world performance.

Key breakthroughs include:

Always-On Edge Reasoning:

Open-Set Detection:

Contextual Intent Recognition:

Scalable Agentic Autonomy:

Edge-Optimized Architecture: Pulsar's perception runs on Ambient.ai's edge appliance, an on-premises compact compute node powered by the latest NVIDIA AI infrastructure , enabling parallel inference across dozens of live video streams.

Pulsar in Action: The Capabilities Defining Agentic Physical Security

Powered by Pulsar, Ambient.ai is introducing a suite of breakthrough capabilities that chart the industry's path toward Agentic Physical Security.

Launching today:

Agentic Video Walls:

Activity Notifications:

Semantic Search: Operators can query their video archive just by asking questions, transforming hours of footage review into instantaneous insight.

Early preview:

Agentic Investigations:

Custom Threat Assessment: Enables adaptive threat assessment through natural-language input. Security teams can dynamically calibrate alert severity to scene specific criteria.

A Platform Built for the Agentic Era

The Pulsar release reinforces Ambient.ai's vision of Agentic Physical Security—a new approach where intelligent systems augment human operators to prevent incidents, not just record them. The Ambient.ai platform now unifies monitoring, threat assessment, access intelligence, investigations, and response under a single AI brain.

Ambient.ai's enterprise customers, including Fortune 100 leaders in technology, finance, manufacturing, aerospace, pharma and critical infrastructure, are already realizing measurable impact with as much as 95% false-alarm reduction, 80% of alerts resolved in under one minute, and millions saved annually in operational efficiency.

With Pulsar as the core of the Ambient Intelligence engine, Ambient.ai is redefining what's possible in enterprise protection, creating a security system that not only understands what it sees, flagging precursors to risks to enable true prevention, but also orchestrates response and investigation autonomously to minimize potential impact.

About Ambient.ai

Ambient.ai is the leader in Agentic Physical Security. At the core of its platform is Ambient Intelligence, powered by edge-optimized reasoning Vision-Language Models that continuously perceive, understand, and respond to real-world events in real time. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies across corporate campuses, data centers, and critical infrastructure, Ambient.ai transforms existing cameras and sensors into a unified intelligence layer—delivering proactive safety, operational efficiency, and measurable ROI at scale.

