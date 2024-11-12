DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 22 to 25, Ambilight showcased its latest black electrochromic (EC) smart dimming technology and various dimming solutions at glasstec 2024 in Germany. glasstec is one of the most important glass technology exhibitions globally, covering all aspects from glass production and processing to application technologies. It attracts professionals from the automobile, architecture, and other industries worldwide to explore cutting-edge technologies.

Ambilight showcases black EC technology at glasstec 2024, leading the dimming tech trend

During the exhibition, Ambilight, as a pioneering innovator in EC technology, presented its latest black EC smart dimming glass with a high dimming range and excellent clarity, drawing significant attention from the industry.

Currently, Ambilight is the only company globally capable of mass-producing automotive-grade black EC smart dimming films. During the exhibition, technical experts and professional visitors from around the world visited the Ambilight booth to witness the latest EC products. To allow visitors to experience the dimming effects of EC smart dimming glass in real-life scenarios, a NIO ET5T model equipped with a mass-produced black EC smart dimming sunroof was on display.

This sunroof offers outstanding heat insulation and UV protection. In various travel scenarios, it automatically adjusts the glass transparency based on environmental conditions, ensuring visual and thermal comfort inside the vehicle. During hot summers, the EC smart dimming sunroof effectively reduces air conditioning energy consumption, promoting green travel.

Currently, Ambilight's black EC smart dimming products are installed in multiple models, including NIO's 2024 ET7, EC7, EC6, and ET5T.

In terms of intelligent control, Ambilight showcased the touch-control solution. Through interactive displays, visitors could clearly observe the changes in light intensity and heat levels when adjusting the glass transparency.

In addition to touch control, Ambilight's EC dimming products can be seamlessly integrated with intelligent cockpits, allowing personalized adjustments via voice commands, in-car AI systems, and mobile apps. They can also provide adaptive light control based on driving conditions and passenger needs, optimizing every travel experience.

Apart from mass-produced automobile products, Ambilight also showcased its latest dimming innovation — the black EC smart dimming product with the highest dimming ratio (over 40 times) globally. This product features a wider dynamic dimming range and broader application scenarios. The outstanding technology and manufacturing technique sparked in-depth discussions among technical experts at the exhibition.

During the dimming process, the product maintains ultra-high transparency. In the transparent state, it provides clear visibility and excellent lighting. In the darkest state, it offers clear vision while achieving deep shading, creating a private and secure environment. In different lighting conditions, the product can intelligently adjust the light transmittance, providing a comfortable visual experience and efficient light and heat management.

Beyond the automobile sector, Ambilight's EC smart dimming glass shows great potential in architecture. This technology not only significantly enhances the comfort of building spaces but also reduces energy consumption through intelligent light and heat management, providing innovative solutions for sustainable building development and promoting the organic integration of green buildings and smart living.

For example, when sunlight is intense, the EC smart dimming glass automatically darkens, effectively blocking UV and infrared rays and reducing heat ingress, thereby decreasing dependence on air conditioning systems and saving energy. When light conditions weaken, the glass can automatically adjust to a transparent state, ensuring ample natural light indoors.

Ambilight holds over 530 patents globally, and its EC smart dimming products have been applied in automobile, architecture, and consumer electronics. In the future, it will expand to more application scenarios. Whether for home offices or mobile travel, EC smart dimming technology enhances life comfort anytime and anywhere.

Ambilight will continue to focus on providing innovative and convenient light and heat management solutions, driving the world toward a smarter and more environmentally friendly future.

