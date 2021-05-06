Ambina Partners and Atalaya Capital Announce Sale of PeriGen

GREENWICH, Conn., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambina Partners LLC ("Ambina"), a private investment firm supporting growth-oriented middle market businesses, sold PeriGen Inc. ("PeriGen"), a leading provider of perinatal healthcare software solutions to Halma plc.

Ambina partnered with Atalaya Capital Management to invest in PeriGen in 2016, providing the capital for PeriGen to undertake a transformative acquisition of one of its key competitors. Once combined, Ambina partnered with management to drive increased market share and profitability through organic initiatives including the launch of its innovative early warning solution, Vigilance. Today, PeriGen serves over 300 hospitals in the U.S. and its solutions are deployed across ~500,000 childbirths annually.

"The Ambina team recognized the same opportunity and saw the same vision as our management team," said Matthew Sappern, PeriGen's CEO. "In addition to having the financial wherewithal to execute our plan, they were, more importantly, an effective collaborator and true partner as we carried out our shared vision."

"PeriGen's solution stood out from the beginning and working closely with an exceptional and determined management team to further gain market share has been a rewarding journey," said Christine Blehle, a Partner at Ambina.

Ambina and PeriGen were advised on the transaction by Canaccord Genuity and Lowenstein Sandler LLP.

About PeriGen

PeriGen offers innovative perinatal software solutions that incorporate advanced statistical analysis features to enhance clinical efficiency and standardization of care during childbirth. Led by skilled obstetrics practitioners and technology professionals, PeriGen has created the PeriWatch® platform to provide consistent analysis and timely display of complex data in real-time to promote better human recognition and communication about impending problems during labour. With PeriWatch®, clinicians can spend more time on direct patient care and less time on manual calculations and data manipulation. To learn more, visit www.perigen.com

About Ambina Partners

Ambina Partners is a private equity firm investing in growth-oriented middle market companies. Ambina partners with forward-thinking management teams in sectors including enterprise software, financial services/insurance, and other technology-enabled businesses. Ambina provides companies with the strategic and operational support that delivers long-lasting results. For more information on Ambina Partners, please visit www.ambina.com

About Atalaya Capital Management

Atalaya Capital Management is a privately held, SEC-registered, alternative investment advisory firm. Atalaya primarily focuses on making private credit and special opportunities investments in three principal asset classes – specialty finance, real estate, and corporate. Founded in 2006, Atalaya is headquartered in New York City and has approximately $6 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.atalayacap.com

About Halma

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad market areas where it operates: i) Safety – protecting life as populations grow and protecting worker safety, ii) Environment – improving food and water quality, and monitoring air pollution and iii) Health – meeting rising healthcare demand as growing populations age and lifestyles change. Halma employs over 7,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific. Halma is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LON: HLMA) and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 index. For more information, please visit www.halma.com

