Ambipar Response completes the second acquisition, now in Alabama with One Stop Environmental, and expands its footprint in the United States emergency response market

"This acquisition builds upon our ongoing commitment to provide the best customer service experience through capillarity, while we expand our footprint in Unites States, offering our solution to new markets such as industrial facilities. We have also expanded our remediation regional service capacity and the services provided such as abatement, building decontamination and chemical lab cleanup," said Guilherme Borlenghi, Ambipar CEO.

One Stop Environmental, LLC (OSE) was founded in 1999 as an emergency response company, since then, it has been highlighted with several recognitions and awards as a company that offers a full suite of environmental, industrial and abatement services.

Ambipar Response's regional operations will be conducted from the offices of One Stop Environmental in Birmingham, AL and will continue to be chaired by Shannon Riley. With a background in chemistry and previous experience in national laboratories, Shannon has always led the company since its foundation.

"Whatever it is, we can handle it - has been our slogan and now by joining Ambipar Response we can hold true to that at an even higher level of commitment to quality, safety and efficiency. I am excited for the future opportunities of growth and portfolio expansion Ambipar brings. I´m sure Ambipar will be a wonderful asset to Birmingham and the surrounding region," said Shannon Riley.

About Ambipar Group

Ambipar Group is a leader in the environmental management market. The company offers sustainable solutions, through research and development, waste management and recovery, product development for environmental protection, transport, logistics, distribution, training, management and support for crises and emergencies. Each Ambipar sector is led by a highly qualified team, specialized in environmental services, and has the experience to address today's challenges efficiently and establish lasting partnerships. For more information visit ambipar.com

For more information please contact:

Shannon Riley

Phone: 205.595.8188

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE One Stop Environmental

Related Links

https://www.onestopenv.com

