Ambipar Response continues its expansion into the North American emergency market with the third acquisition in 2020

"We are ending the year with good news, with the third acquisition of Ambipar Response in the United States..." said Guilherme Borlenghi, Ambipar CEO.

ICE was founded in 2010, since then, it has provided efficient marine, industrial and environmental emergency services for its customers throughout the Southeastern United States. Now under the Ambipar Response brand, the company will enhance its Emergency Response (involving oil and chemical spills), Marine Services, Industrial Services (tank cleaning), Boom Deployment, Environmental Remediation, Building Decontamination, Chemical Lab Cleanup and Abatement capabilities.

"We are ending the year with good news, with the third acquisition of Ambipar Response in the United States, now we have branches in Texas, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. This acquisition is a key step in Ambipar Group's continuous mission to develop sustainable solutions throughout the world and ensure that our customers will have access to a broader range of services through a single source provider, this is really excellent news," said Guilherme Borlenghi, Ambipar CEO.

Ambipar Response's regional operations will be conducted from the offices of IntraCoastal Environmental in Jacksonville and will continue to be chaired by Chuck Nevin who has always led the company since its foundation.

"IntraCoastal, now Ambipar Response, will continue to provide the quality and personal service that our customers deserve, and we are very excited and re-energized by Ambipar's global resources and cutting-edge emergency response technologies," said Chuck Nevin.

About Ambipar Group

Ambipar Group is a leader in the environmental management market. The company offers sustainable solutions, through research and development, waste management and recovery, product development for environmental protection, transport, logistics, distribution, training, management and support for crises and emergencies. Each Ambipar sector is led by a highly qualified team, specialized in environmental services, and has the experience to address today's challenges efficiently and establish lasting partnerships. For more information visit www.ambipar.com

SOURCE IntraCoastal Environmental LLC