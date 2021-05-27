AMBIPAR USA will lead emergency response and hazardous materials training at the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) Transportation Technology Center (TTC) in Pueblo, Colorado

"I am extremely proud to have Ambipar Response as a valuable partner in supporting the FRA's mission of improving transportation safety and fostering continual innovation," said John Modine, Ambipar USA's President and CEO. "This is a great opportunity, and we hope to be a key contributor to further ensuring safety and security for the transportation industry."

About AMBIPAR:

Headquartered in Nova Odessa, Sao Paulo, Ambipar is a Brazilian multinational company. Ambipar is the world's largest commercial hazmat response organization. Ambipar has more than 1,200 response personnel worldwide with operations in North and South America, Africa, Europe and Antarctica. With more than 70 years of experience training responders and responding to major hazard events such as oil spills and chemical incidents, Ambipar is accredited by AENOR to International Standards Organization (ISO) 22.320 Emergency Management standard.

Ambipar has several other certifications, including ISO (9001, 14001, 45001), Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Assessment System (SASSMAQ) and follows the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) indicators. In addition, it achieved Together for Sustainability (TFS) certification, participates in CEBDS (Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development), among others. The organization is a signatory to the Global Pact.

About ENSCO, Inc.:

ENSCO, Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiaries represent a US$140 million international technology enterprise, headquartered in the Washington, D.C., area. For 50 years, the ENSCO group of companies has been providing engineering, scientific and advanced technology solutions that guarantee mission success, safety and security to governments and private industries worldwide. ENSCO operates in the defense, transportation, aerospace, and intelligence sectors. Field offices and subsidiaries, representatives and partnerships are located throughout the United States and the world.

