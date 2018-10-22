Ambiq Micro’s SPOT™ Technology Powers New Citizen Smartwatches

The three "i"s in Riiiver stand for "imagine," "inspire," and "innovate" and reflect Citizen's ultimate goals for the open IoT platform service. The industry is at a point where new technology has the capability to firmly position watches as a central part of people's lives. By using Ambiq Micro's Apollo MCU family, Citizen's Eco-Drive Riiiver can expand 'time' and 'lifestyle' by connecting people, things, and services through their watches without sacrificing quality or battery life.

"Ambiq Micro is pleased to bring the highest levels of energy efficiency to Citizen smartwatches and the new Riiiver platform," said Aaron Grassian, Ambiq Micro's Vice President of Marketing. "We are excited that Citizen decided to unveil their new platform in Austin, Texas, the birthplace of Ambiq Micro and where we continue to break records in ultra-low power product design."

You can see the first ever exhibit of the Citizen's Riiiver service along with the Citizen smartwatches at SXSW beginning March 10, 2019.

- Citizen SXSW 2019 exhibit Details -

Date and time: March 10th (Sunday) to 13th (Wednesday), 11am - 6 pm.

Venue: SXSW 2019 Interactive Festival, Trade Show site Hall 2 Booth No.1309

Austin Convention Center

500 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin, TX 78701

SXSW 2019 official website

URL: https://www.sxsw.com/

About Ambiq Micro

Ambiq Micro was founded in 2010 on the simple yet powerful notion that extremely low power semiconductors are the key to the future of electronics. Through the use of its pioneering and patented Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT™) platform, innovative companies around the world are developing differentiated solutions that reduce or eliminate the need for batteries, lower overall system power, and maximize industrial design flexibility.

