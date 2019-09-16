Ambit Bio Medix announces a Special Cardio Diabetic Division of Care across India

Ambit Bio Medix has achieved several critical milestones. And with this franchise model, the company wants to spread out its business network with premium quality cardio diabetic Pharma franchise programs. With this program, they have come forward with a unique PCD pharma franchise business model for medical representatives and stakeholders at national horizons.

Ambit Bio Medix is not only in the best five PCD Pharma Companies in Gujarat state, but also a top PCD Pharma Company across India. They are a highly reliable brand and recognized for their high-quality pharmaceutical offerings across the country.

Replying to a question allied to fierce competition for Ambit Bio Medix in providing high-end healthcare services and cost-effective products, one of its stakeholders stated that "Our well-built business units across diverse geographies provide us a competitive edge in a multifaceted and cut-throat global market. Besides, our steady business approach assists us in delivering affordable medications to common people across the nation." He further added that "We are now a highly recognized organization and are all set in the pharmaceutical industry to expand our business by making significant differences in the healthcare space."

On the other side, as an ISO 9001-2008 certified company, Ambit Bio Medix is continuously improving on its product and service compliances. The company possesses modernized WHO GMP certified pharmaceutical plants. And it is known in the medical sector as one of the pioneer PCD pharma companies offering franchise across India.

With this press release, Ambit Bio Medix is looking forward to offering an exclusive cardio diabetic division of care across India blended with quality-driven Pharma Franchise. They will enable cardio diabetic PCD companies for the franchise with comprehensive promotional support to products. This unique PCD Pharma Franchisee Program will help the company to meet an extensive range of customer requirements. Further, it will establish Ambit Bio-Medix as one of the best Cardio Diabetic products providers.

Ambit Bio Medix invites individuals/companies for PCD pharma franchise and pharmaceutical distribution rights. And with this exclusive program, the company aims to increase the quality of healthcare products supplies across India.

About Ambit Bio Medix

Ambit Bio Medix with the base of operations in Ahmedabad, Gujarat is the biggest integrated franchise among pharmaceutical companies in India. Further, with a range of 500+ high-quality pharma products, the company provides safe, valuable, and affordable services in diverse healthcare marketplaces.

Press Contact:

Anchit Agrawal

982-438-2041

info@ambitbiomedix.com

http://ambitbiomedix.com

SOURCE Ambit Bio Medix

