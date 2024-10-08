Ambition Elevates Jared Houghton as CEO to Deliver AI-Powered Sales Performance to the Enterprise

Signaling a bold move towards owning AI-powered sales performance for the largest, most sophisticated companies in the world, Ambition appoints its Head of Revenue to lead the company and leverage his deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the global sales leaders.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambition, the leading AI-powered sales performance platform, today announced that Jared Houghton will lead the company as its next CEO. Houghton is one of the three original co-founders and has served as CRO since Ambition's launch in 2014.

"I'm really excited about how Ambition sees the future of sales and sales performance," Niloy Sen, senior director of business apps at Docusign, said. "The classical definition of Sales Performance Management focuses on quota and attainment. Attainment is post-fact. It doesn't help sales teams advance on an ongoing basis. What Ambition does, however, is offer a proactive approach, using sales managers to influence the field day to day."

>> Hear how executives at Ambition + Docusign define sales performance

Travis Truett, a co-founder and the company's CEO since its inception, is focused on driving innovation and will continue as an active member of the Board of Directors.

"Jared has an intrinsic understanding of the needs of our customers, and what they are trying to achieve. As CEO, we're going to be able to amplify his perspective and continue to strengthen the value we deliver to the enterprise," Brian Trautschold, co-founder and COO of Ambition, said. "It was a strategic choice to stay close to and serve our customers."

In the last two quarters, Ambition launched two AI products—AI Insights and Coaching Pre-Reads—and added CLEAR, Rimini Street, Pendo, and SentinelOne, among others to their client roster. All of whom are on the cutting-edge of sales performance.

Ambition's new AI products are truly a step into the future of sales coaching. Ambition AI dramatically enhances the impact of frontline sales managers, generating rep-based briefings that identify seller anomalies and suggest coaching questions to ask next. Sales managers can now prepare for their best one-on-one meeting in under a minute.

"Ambition creates flow," Joe Vera, manager at Lendio, said. "It helps sales managers engage with their reps on a daily basis, ask metric-driven questions, and consistently close deals. Ambition brings a steady rhythm to the typical highs and lows of sales."

>> Hear how Lendio coaches reps with Ambition AI

This fall, Ambition is launching its first dedicated Pipeline Coaching product, a revenue and deal management system to provide sellers and managers visibility to spot risks and close opportunities faster. "Every sales manager needs the intelligence of our pipeline engine," Houghton said. "We are equipping revenue leaders with deeper insights into their sales process and opportunity management. Tracking how quota-carrying reps perform, progress deals, and address risks will become industry standard."

In the last year, Ambition was included in Forrester's "The Sales Readiness Solutions Landscape" and named Top 50 Sales Products by G2, a Sales Coaching Gold Medalist by Software Reviews, and one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc. 5000.

If you're curious about how the software works, Ambition recently unveiled its first self-guided product tour. Take the tour now.

ALSO - Ambition is hosting its annual PEAK Sales Summit on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville. Tickets are on sale for the one-day conference geared toward leadership-level individuals. At the event, AI-powered sales performance and strategy will be covered in depth.

About Ambition

With Ambition, you can coach, track, and achieve better sales outcomes. Revenue and enablement leaders at Zoom, ADP, and Verizon manage teams using our sales performance platform. We believe that success comes from a culture of accountability and encouragement. Our software enables managers to effectively attain results. For more information, visit ambition.com.

Media Contact:

Mari Klotzbach

Director of Marketing, Ambition

[email protected]

SOURCE Ambition