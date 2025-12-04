Ambition Launches New Mobile App, Bringing Real-Time AI Performance Insights to Managers Wherever They Work

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambition, the performance intelligence platform that turns revenue strategy into consistent frontline execution, today announced the release of its new mobile app. With the app, frontline managers for revenue teams have the full power of Ambition right in their pocket, from comprehensive AI-powered coaching tools to real-time pipeline and performance intelligence.

The mobile experience advances Ambition's mission to help organizations lift productivity and consistency for revenue teams, shorten ramp time, enable confident, structured coaching, and elevate manager effectiveness.

Designed to Power Revenue Growth

With the new Ambition mobile app, managers can:

Access real-time dashboards, scorecards, and leaderboards anywhere

Coach in the moment with on-the-go feedback tools, performance trends, and AI analysis

Engage reps in contests and recognition directly from their smartphone

"In the last 12 months we've felt a pull by both the market and our customers to better serve more traditional field roles," said Jared Houghton, Co-Founder & CEO. "Bringing Ambition to mobile was a natural next step. Now managers can act in the moment to close performance gaps faster, shorten ramp times, and lead confidently wherever work happens."

No Learning Curve, No Lost Functionality

The Ambition mobile app provides the exact same under-the-hood experience that users are accustomed to, providing full access to the same features, capabilities, and layout—all condensed and optimized for mobile.

"We intentionally aligned the mobile experience with our desktop platform to ensure busy managers can navigate it with ease from day one," said Jenn Chavez, Head of Product and Design. "Users can switch seamlessly between environments without missing a beat."

Built for the Frontline Manager

Ambition is the only performance intelligence platform designed specifically for the needs of frontline managers juggling coaching, accountability, and day-to-day performance acceleration. Well-resourced, enabled frontline managers can act as force multipliers for revenue teams—which is especially valuable as businesses in all industries are tightening headcounts and emphasizing efficiency.

The Ambition mobile app is a multi-purpose tool frontline managers can use to measure and drive productivity for their team. For example, during a field visit, pipeline review, or team huddle, managers can open the app to check performance pace, identify who needs support, and recognize top performers at-a-glance.

Faster feedback loops mean more productive reps—and more effective leadership.

Looking Ahead

The mobile app release kicks off Ambition's Days of Delight, a series of feature spotlights showcasing meaningful improvements in Ambition that make big differences for the frontline manager's day-to-day.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks to see the updates that are helping unlock the full potential of revenue teams and delighting our customers every day.

Availability

The Ambition mobile app is available now for iOS and Android devices.

To learn more, visit ambition.com/mobile-app.

For inquiries email [email protected] .

About Ambition:

Ambition is where coaching orchestration meets performance at scale, giving frontline sales managers the tools to drive peak performance for their teams. By automating time-consuming tasks like scheduling one-on-ones, identifying coaching opportunities, and reporting on progress toward goals, Ambition frees frontline managers to run more frequent, higher quality coaching conversations that are proven to boost team performance.

The result? Mid-level performers move up, new reps ramp more quickly, and sales leaders have full clarity on potential risks and opportunities. Trusted by world-class companies like ADP and T-Mobile, Ambition empowers frontline managers to activate a high-performance sales culture that drives predictable revenue growth.

SOURCE Ambition