AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C Appointed as the Service Provider for the Flag Handover Ceremony at the 18th WCEC Closing Banquet

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C, ("Ambitions" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AHMA), a UAE-based MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) and tourism services provider, today announced that its UAE-based subsidiary, MULTIPLE EVENTS L.L.C, successfully delivered comprehensive event management and services for the flag handover ceremony at the closing banquet of the 18th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention (WCEC), held in Macau, China. This engagement represents Ambitions' first major international project following its successful listing on the NASDAQ in October 2025, symbolically ushering in the Company's next stage of growth and global brand expansion.

The WCEC is a globally recognized platform that brings together prominent Chinese entrepreneurs and business leaders from around the world to promote collaboration, cultural exchange, and sustainable economic development.

During this year's closing banquet, the Company's subsidiary, MULTIPLE EVENTS L.L.C, managed the overall planning, design, coordination, and on-site execution for the flag handover ceremony, demonstrating the Company's strong execution capabilities on an international stage.

"We are deeply honored to engage on such a prestigious international platform," said Mr. Zhengang Tang, Chairman, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ambitions. "Delivering this performance at the World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention reflects our creative excellence and global reach, setting the tone for our bright future as a publicly listed company through world-class events."

About AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C

As a UAE-based MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) and tourism services provider, the Company serves a global client base by delivering expert event management and seamless, one-stop travel solutions. Guided by an experienced management team and supported by partnerships across the tourism and hospitality industries in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, the Company executes large-scale events for clients from diverse sectors. Additionally, the Company manages bespoke travel experiences, providing a one-stop guided tour service that streamlines travel across the UAE and its neighboring countries, as well as to other global destinations.

For more information, please visit https://ir.ambitions.ae.

