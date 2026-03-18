AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT Subsidiary Served as Official Business Travel Service Provider for Mobile World Congress 2026

DUBAI, UAE, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C ("Ambitions" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AHMA), a UAE-based provider of MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) and tourism services, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hunter International Travel & Tourism L.L.C. ("Hunter"), served as the official business travel service provider for Mobile World Congress ("MWC") 2026, held in Barcelona from March 2-5. Total estimated attendance exceeded 88,000 participants, underscoring the event's scale and complexity.

MWC is widely recognized as the world's most influential telecommunications event, bringing together global leaders, innovators, and policymakers to discuss the future of connectivity and digital infrastructure. The 2026 edition attracted over 750 telecom operators and 400 technology companies from more than 200 countries and regions, with major exhibitors such as Huawei, Qualcomm, and Nokia showcasing their latest innovations.

During the four-day event, Hunter coordinated travel and logistics for more than 80 premium delegations and deployed a dedicated fleet of over 100 vehicles, demonstrating its flexible operational capabilities. In total, Hunter ensured seamless transportation services for over 1,000 guests throughout the conference.

Hunter's strong execution at MWC 2026 reinforces a growing reputation for excellence and deep expertise in managing large-scale international exhibition and delegation services, built across more than 3,000 corporate client engagements since inception. Going forward, Hunter will continue leveraging its expanding global network and operational expertise to deliver tailored, high-quality travel and hospitality solutions for exhibitions and corporate events across global markets.

About AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C

As a UAE-based MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) and tourism services provider, the Company serves a global client base by delivering expert event management and seamless, one-stop travel solutions. Guided by an experienced management team and supported by partnerships across the tourism and hospitality industries in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, the Company executes large-scale events for clients from diverse sectors. Additionally, the Company manages bespoke travel experiences, providing a one-stop guided tour service that streamlines travel across the UAE and its neighboring countries, as well as to other global destinations.

For more information, please visit https://ir.ambitions.ae.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "would," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "continues," "could," "should," "target," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties related to market conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Offering, the completion of Offering on the anticipated terms, or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus that forms a part of the effective registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: [email protected]

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C