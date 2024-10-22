Ambitious SoCal Initiative Taps VR to Help Youth with Autism Develop Safe Travel Skills

Easterseals Southern California teams up with VR developer Floreo to help youth with autism develop transportation safety skills

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals Southern California (ESSC), the largest provider of disability services in California, today announced the expansion of a groundbreaking partnership with Floreo, a pioneering developer of VR-based therapy for neurodiverse individuals. Designed to help autistic individuals confidently navigate transportation options, the partnership was recently awarded T-Mobile's prestigious "Unconventional Award" for its innovative use of 5G technology.

As autism diagnoses have surged in the past decade, some individuals face an array of transportation challenges, from crossing the street to utilizing public transportation – even riding in the family car may lead to unsafe behaviors.

"Access to transportation is a critical component of inclusion for people with autism. It's how we get to work, visit with family or socialize. And yet, preparing individuals with autism to safely navigate streets, cars, and public transit has always presented a complex challenge," said Paula Pompa-Craven, Psy.D., Chief Clinical Officer of ESSC. "VR technology has been a game-changer when it comes to helping individuals develop crucial skills in a supportive, immersive environment and Floreo has been at the forefront of that field."

Expanding on an existing library of transportation safety content, the Floreo-Easterseals partnership will develop new customized content targeting and addressing specific transportation issues, and other topic areas like communications and social skills. Because the use of VR occurs within a clinically rigorous setting, researchers and clinicians will—for the first time—be able to assess and create treatment plans for the behaviors associated with autism in transportation settings. As part of the expanded partnership, Easterseals joins Floreo's Scientific Advisory Board as a leading member.

"We're thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Easterseals Southern California and advance the field of autism therapy services by expanding access to tools that can truly change lives," said Vijay Ravindran, CEO of Floreo. "Together, we are working to create a world where neurodiverse individuals can practice life, communication, and social skills in a safe, virtual environment, preparing them to navigate real-world situations with confidence and independence."

As ESSC has grown in size and scope over the past decade, the organization has prioritized applying technological solutions that advance novel therapies and approaches that lead to greater disability inclusion in our shared communities. ESSC's Autism Research Division identifies opportunities to develop unique therapies that will improve the lives of over 17,000 participants served by ESSC. Leveraging years of clinical data and frequent consultation with ESSC clinicians and families, ESSC is now creating partnerships that are driving innovations in support of neurodiverse populations that are transforming the field.



About Easterseals Southern California

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion and access through life-changing disability and community services. For more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education and employment opportunities. Easterseals Southern California provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to more than 17,000 people each year—from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, daily and independent living services for adults, employment programs and more. Our public education, policy and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans with disabilities today. Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families and communities to be full and equal participants in society. Learn more at https://www.easterseals.com/southerncal

About Floreo

Floreo's vision is a world that is open and accessible for every neurodiverse person. Its mission is to create the first behavioral therapy metaverse, a virtual world that is safe for learners, equipping them with skills and tools they can apply in their everyday lives. Floreo has developed a virtual reality platform that teaches social, behavioral, communication and life skills for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, anxiety and other neurodiverse conditions. For more information, please visit floreovr.com .

