AMBIUS CELEBRATES 20 WINS AT INTERNATIONAL PLANTSCAPE CEREMONY

The company was also presented the 2024 Outstanding Business Philanthropy Leadership Award

READING, Pa., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambius, the global leader in creating sensory driven experiences through interior landscaping and design, was recognized at the 2024 International Plantscape Awards on Thursday in Tampa, Florida, bringing home 20 design awards. Ambius not only participated in but emerged victorious in every category it entered, solidifying its reputation as a trailblazer in the industry.

In addition to the 20 design awards, Ambius was presented the 2024 Outstanding Business Philanthropy Leadership Award. "This inaugural award, recognizes a corporation or business who is advancing the greater good in its community," said Elliott Bennett, President and Owner of I-Plants Magazine. "The recipient of this award, shows continued dedication in creating long term sustainability for the plantscape industry, and embodies the integrity, leadership and accomplishment that defines excellence in the field of philanthropy."

The International Plantscape Awards, renowned for recognizing excellence in interior landscaping, design and innovation, attracted top-tier designers from around the country. The judging panel commended Ambius for its forward-thinking designs, strategic use of greenery and dedication to environmental sustainability.

"These awards are a testament to our company's unwavering commitment to revolutionize sensory-driven experiences that ignite happiness, and promotes sustainability, where people live, work and play," said Lorri MacHarg, President of Ambius. "Enhancing spaces is more than just a job for our designers, it's something we are truly passionate about at Ambius. Their passion drives our success and we could not be more proud."

In a 2023 study of 3,000 North American adults, Ambius found that 68% feel it is important for a space to feature biophilic design elements. From stunning living green walls that breathe life into office spaces to meticulously curated plant installations that foster a sense of well-being, Ambius' award-winning projects seamlessly blend nature with contemporary design.

Ambius designers won in the following categories:

PLATINUM AWARDS:

Atrium/Garden Plantings, Interior

  • Project: Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, Bird House- Washington, D.C., Designed by Yuko Frazier

Living Wall

  • Project: Audubon Nature Institute- New Orleans, LA, Designed by Matt Hills

Major Renovation

  • Project: The Jewel Box- St. Louis, MO, Designed by Roel Ventura

GOLD AWARDS:

Living Wall

  • Project: Cambridge Biotech- Cambridge, MA, Designed by Lisa Ciccia
  • Project: Luxottica- Port Washington, NY, Designed by Mary Cahill

Major Renovation

  • Project: Confidential Technology Campus- Cambridge, MA, Designed by Shannon Swanson

Silk, Replica and Preserved

  • Project: Houston Airport Systems- Houston, TX, Designed by Andrea Alvarez
  • Project: Moxies Restaurant & Bar- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Designed by Erin Barylski

Installation

  • Project: Large Financial Services Firm- Stanford, CT, Designed by Laura Von Dettum

Moss Wall

  • Project: Weston Hotel Brier Creek- Raleigh, NC, Designed by Debora Marks

Design

  • Project: Silversaw Apartments- Lutz, FL, Designed by Alexis Scarfogliero
  • Project: Obayashi- Foster City, CA, Designed by Laura Burns
  • Project: Nobu- Miami Beach, Florida, Designed by Myrna Salgado
  • Project: Visa- Washington, D.C., Designed by Lisa Filipiak

Free-standing containers, interior or exterior

  • Project: Luxury Airport Lounge- Boston, MA, Designed by Lisa Ciccia

Green Roof/Rooftop Gardens (Containerized)

  • Project: AC San Diego Hotel- San Diego, CA, Designed by Janice Nath

SILVER AWARDS:

Atrium/Garden Plantings, Interior

  • Project: AllSteel Showroom- Chicago, IL, Designed by Debra Magoon

Silk, Replica & Preserved

  • Project: The Queen Mary- Long Beach, CA, Designed by Brandy Ortolani

Design

  • Project: Joey Restaurant Group- Miami, FL, Designed by Christina Steed and Ahmad Arnaout
  • Project: Northeastern University- Arlington, VA, Designed by Erica Hart

For more information about Ambius and their design capabilities, please visit http://www.ambius.com.

ABOUT AMBIUS
Established in 1963, Ambius is a renowned leader in creating sensory-driven experiences through innovative interior and exterior landscaping, green walls, holiday decor, and cutting-edge scenting solutions. Through the power of nature and design, Ambius uses a layered approach to transform the places where people live, work, and play into spaces that help ignite happiness and promote well-being. Operating today in 16 countries, Ambius combines global insight with localized expertise and execution. Ambius is a division of Rentokil North America.

