AMBIUS CELEBRATES 20 WINS AT INTERNATIONAL PLANTSCAPE CEREMONY

READING, Pa., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambius, the global leader in creating sensory driven experiences through interior landscaping and design, was recognized at the 2024 International Plantscape Awards on Thursday in Tampa, Florida, bringing home 20 design awards. Ambius not only participated in but emerged victorious in every category it entered, solidifying its reputation as a trailblazer in the industry.

In addition to the 20 design awards, Ambius was presented the 2024 Outstanding Business Philanthropy Leadership Award. "This inaugural award, recognizes a corporation or business who is advancing the greater good in its community," said Elliott Bennett, President and Owner of I-Plants Magazine. "The recipient of this award, shows continued dedication in creating long term sustainability for the plantscape industry, and embodies the integrity, leadership and accomplishment that defines excellence in the field of philanthropy."

The International Plantscape Awards, renowned for recognizing excellence in interior landscaping, design and innovation, attracted top-tier designers from around the country. The judging panel commended Ambius for its forward-thinking designs, strategic use of greenery and dedication to environmental sustainability.

"These awards are a testament to our company's unwavering commitment to revolutionize sensory-driven experiences that ignite happiness, and promotes sustainability, where people live, work and play," said Lorri MacHarg, President of Ambius. "Enhancing spaces is more than just a job for our designers, it's something we are truly passionate about at Ambius. Their passion drives our success and we could not be more proud."

In a 2023 study of 3,000 North American adults, Ambius found that 68% feel it is important for a space to feature biophilic design elements. From stunning living green walls that breathe life into office spaces to meticulously curated plant installations that foster a sense of well-being, Ambius' award-winning projects seamlessly blend nature with contemporary design.

Ambius designers won in the following categories:

PLATINUM AWARDS:

Atrium/Garden Plantings, Interior

Project: Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, Bird House- Washington, D.C. , Designed by Yuko Frazier

Living Wall

Project: Audubon Nature Institute- New Orleans, LA , Designed by Matt Hills

Major Renovation

Project: The Jewel Box- St. Louis, MO , Designed by Roel Ventura

GOLD AWARDS:

Living Wall

Project: Cambridge Biotech- Cambridge, MA , Designed by Lisa Ciccia

, Designed by Project: Luxottica- Port Washington, NY , Designed by Mary Cahill

Major Renovation

Project: Confidential Technology Campus- Cambridge, MA , Designed by Shannon Swanson

Silk, Replica and Preserved

Project: Houston Airport Systems- Houston, TX , Designed by Andrea Alvarez

, Designed by Project: Moxies Restaurant & Bar- Fort Lauderdale, FL , Designed by Erin Barylski

Installation

Project: Large Financial Services Firm- Stanford , CT, Designed by Laura Von Dettum

Moss Wall

Project: Weston Hotel Brier Creek- Raleigh, NC , Designed by Debora Marks

Design

Project: Silversaw Apartments- Lutz, FL , Designed by Alexis Scarfogliero

, Designed by Project: Obayashi- Foster City, CA , Designed by Laura Burns

, Designed by Project: Nobu- Miami Beach, Florida , Designed by Myrna Salgado

, Designed by Project: Visa- Washington, D.C. , Designed by Lisa Filipiak

Free-standing containers, interior or exterior

Project: Luxury Airport Lounge- Boston, MA , Designed by Lisa Ciccia

Green Roof/Rooftop Gardens (Containerized)

Project: AC San Diego Hotel- San Diego, CA , Designed by Janice Nath

SILVER AWARDS:

Atrium/Garden Plantings, Interior

Project: AllSteel Showroom- Chicago, IL , Designed by Debra Magoon

Silk, Replica & Preserved

Project: The Queen Mary- Long Beach, CA , Designed by Brandy Ortolani

Design

Project: Joey Restaurant Group- Miami, FL , Designed by Christina Steed and Ahmad Arnaout

, Designed by and Ahmad Arnaout Project: Northeastern University - Arlington, VA , Designed by Erica Hart

For more information about Ambius and their design capabilities, please visit http://www.ambius.com .

