Ambius Celebrates 20 Wins at the International Plantscape Awards

Jan 27, 2025, 07:47 ET
The annual awards ceremony provides a global platform to recognize local horticultural service and design
READING, Pa., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambius, an industry leader in creating sensory-driven environments through biophilic design, is proud to announce its exceptional performance at the International Plantscape Awards, held during the TPIE (Tropical Plant International Expo). The company secured 17 design awards across various categories, including Living Wall, Freestanding Containers, Silk, Replica and Preserved, Holiday, and more. In addition to the design awards, Ambius earned three technician awards for its incredible talent and horticultural service.
The International Plantscape Awards recognize outstanding achievements in interior and exterior plantscaping, honoring companies that push the boundaries of creativity, sustainability, and functionality. The annual event brings together industry leaders and visionaries to recognize the innovative and world-class designs created by local horticulturists.
"At Ambius, we look at plantscape design through a multi-sensory lens. Every project is unique and is crafted to transform spaces into environments that inspire connection, foster well-being, and celebrate the beauty of nature," said Lorri MacHarg, President of Ambius. "These 20 awards celebrate our team's creativity and dedication to making the world healthier and greener, one space at a time."
The International Plantscape Awards program is open to individuals or firms actively involved in interior plantscaping worldwide. It recognizes outstanding achievements in interior plantscape design, installation, creativity, renovation, and innovation. Award submissions are judged by a panel of distinguished experts in the Interior Plantscape Community.
Ambius designers won in the following categories:
PLATINUM AWARDS:
Installation
- Project: Airport Lounge, Atlanta, GA, Designed by Matt Hills
- Project: Icon of the Seas, Cádiz, Spain, Designed by Yuko Frazier
Freestanding Containers
- Project: The Crooked Hammock, Myrtle Beach, SC, Designed by Amy Queralt
Holiday
- Project: Cooks Children Hospital, Ft. Worth, TX, Designed by Lori Fagerquist
Design
- Project: Architecture Firm Offices, Oakland, CA, Designed by Laura Burns-Lambert
HORTICULTURE SERVICE AND INCREDIBLE TECHNICIAN AWARDS:
- Project: Brannan 888, San Francisco, CA, Serviced by Yenni Riveres - Incredible Talent and Customer Service
- Project: Office, Indianapolis, IN, Designed by Rich Wilson and Serviced by Alane Judkins - Incredible Talent and Customer Service
- Project: Hotel, Boca Raton, FL, Designed by Roberto Soto and Serviced by Steven Keizer and Harry Haws - Horticulture Service
GOLD AWARDS:
Living Wall
- Project: Boston Properties, Boston, MA, Designed by Lisa Ciccia
- Project: Bradley Foundation, Milwaukee, WI, Designed by Deb Pieper
- Project: Phoenix Bond, Phoenix, AZ, Designed by Matt Hills
Holiday
- Project: Prudential Building, Chicago, IL, Designed by Debra Magoon
Moss Wall
- Project: Teck Resources Limited, Vancouver, BC, Designed by Joanne Craft
Design
- Project: Communications Company, Raleigh, NC, Designed by Debora Marks
- Project: HSBC Bank, New York, NY, Designed by Kelly Wakowski
- Project: Breakthrough Properties, San Diego, CA, Designed by Janice Nath
- Project: Coffee Shop, Costa Mesa, CA, Designed by Chris Karl
Silk, Replica, and Preserved
- Project: Blue Print Underground, Nashville, TN, Designed by Ashley Bearden
Atrium and Garden
- Project: Urby, Dallas, TX, Designed by Darlene Arterburn
- Project: Arcteryx, New York, NY, Designed by Michele Grusser-Garcia
For more information about Ambius and their design capabilities, please visit http://www.ambius.com.
ABOUT AMBIUS
Established in 1963, Ambius is a renowned leader in creating sensory-driven experiences through innovative interior and exterior landscaping, green walls, holiday decor, and cutting-edge scenting solutions. Through the power of nature and design, Ambius uses a layered approach to transform the places where people live, work, and play into spaces that help ignite happiness and promote well-being. Operating today in 16 countries, Ambius combines global insight with localized expertise and execution. Ambius is a division of Rentokil North America.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Hannah Bernhard
[email protected]
