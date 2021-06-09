Ambius Launches VIRUSKILLER™ to Provide Complete Indoor Air Safety

READING, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambius, a global leader in creating smarter, healthier spaces, announced the launch of a new range of air purification units called VIRUSKILLER™. The premium technology filters, neutralizes and decontaminates indoor air to help improve air quality, prevent cross-infection, boost well-being and provide reassurance for people spending time indoors.

VIRUSKILLER is designed to protect against harmful allergens, toxic gases, airborne viruses and bacteria, providing an unrivalled performance for all-in-one indoor air safety. While many air purifiers can remove airborne pathogens, VIRUSKILLER goes a step further, drawing in contaminated air through a triple layer of filters then moving it into the patented UV-C Reactor Chamber. This process deactivates organic viruses and germs, producing pure, clean air.

"The importance of indoor air quality will be long-lasting post-pandemic," said John Myers, President and CEO of Rentokil, parent company of Ambius. "COVID-19 has reemphasized the need to have clean, healthy air where we live, work, learn and play. The VIRUSKILLER range of units is designed to kill your virus concerns and help make spaces safer and healthier, offering the world's most awarded clean air technology in homes and businesses."

VIRUSKILLER is available in several sizes to suit different environments, from a personal air purification unit to one that can cover up to 1770 square feet at 380 cubic feet per hour. Each unit offers a sleek, dynamic and free-standing design, with real-time monitoring providing VOC and dust light indicators to show the current state of the air quality. Equipped with customizable settings such as three different fan speeds, these devices can be adjusted according to current air needs.

To learn more about the VIRUSKILLER™ as well as additional ways to create smarter, healthier spaces, visit the Ambius website.

ABOUT AMBIUS

Ambius is the global leader in creating smarter, healthier spaces through hygiene, plants and scenting services. With a layered approach, Ambius helps brands inspire confidence with every interaction and integrates hygiene, health and safety into the brand experience. The broad range of solutions includes air purification, hand sanitizer, plants, green walls, scenting and holiday decor, which provides a superior experience to help protect people and enhance lives. Founded in 1963 and operating today in 16 countries, Ambius is a division of Rentokil North America .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Meadors

[email protected]

SOURCE Ambius

Related Links

https://www.ambius.com/

