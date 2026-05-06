Amble Health Announces the Amble Cares Program - Expanding Access to Weight Loss Program Treatments for Low-Income Americans

Leveling the Starting Line: The First Telehealth Platform Bringing Affordable Access to Weight Loss Treatments to America's Disenfranchised Populations

CORTLAND, Ohio, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amble Health, a healthcare platform built to close the wealth gap in metabolic care, today announced the launch of the Amble Cares Program. The national initiative is designed to give low-income Americans access to weight loss program treatments, which may include a GLP-1 prescription if eligible, at up to 50% lower cost, bringing life-changing care within reach of the populations historically priced out of it.

Today, roughly 1 in 8 U.S. adults have taken a GLP-1 medication, according to a recent KFF Health Tracking Poll, driving a fundamental shift in metabolic and weight management care. Yet, those who cannot easily cover the costs have been left watching from the outside. The Amble Cares Program is built to close that gap.

The Affordability Barrier

The reality is straightforward: access to GLP-1 therapy in the U.S. has not been evenly distributed. For many Americans, the barrier hasn't been a lack of awareness or willingness to improve their health; it has been cost. This barrier impacts the single parent managing work, childcare, and a rising cost of living, without the financial flexibility to prioritize their own well-being. It is the patient forced to delay care year after year, watching their condition progress while highly effective treatments remain just out of reach. Clinical need has never been the dividing line. Affordability has.

Amble Health was built to change this. The company has already been working to close the gap by providing high-quality weight loss program solutions, which may include a GLP-1 prescription if eligible, that serve as a lifeline for those without insurance coverage. Now, the Amble Cares Program is taking that promise a step further, aggressively lowering the financial barrier so that the people who need these treatments the most can finally access them.

Up to 50% Lower Cost: Built for Access, Not Exclusivity

Through the Amble Cares Program, eligible patients receive access to weight loss treatments, which may include a GLP-1 prescription if eligible, at significantly reduced pricing, up to 50% below standard rates. This is not a temporary subsidy or a limited pilot. It is a structural change designed for people who have consistently had to choose between immediate financial obligations and long-term health.

Eligibility Criteria: Prioritizing Families and America's Disenfranchised Populations

The Amble Cares Program is designed for individuals and families with limited disposable income, prioritizing parents and guardians whose financial flexibility is often limited by providing for dependents. In healthcare, a patient's income shouldn't dictate their quality of care.

To provide support where it is needed most, patient eligibility and specific discount levels are determined entirely by an independent, third-party verification partner based on verified financial need. Whether it is a single parent managing household expenses on their own or a dual-income family trying to keep up with the rising cost of living, the program is built to provide proportional relief. Prospective patients can apply online through a secure, third-party portal to verify their eligibility.

Designed to Move, Not Stall

Alongside pricing, the Amble Cares Program removes unnecessary delays between the decision to seek care and actual treatment. Once eligibility is verified by a third-party partner, patients are connected directly to licensed clinicians, creating a clear, fast path into care. No drawn-out timelines. No unnecessary steps. No delay between readiness and action.

A Direct, Transparent Model

Amble Health operates strictly as a direct-pay platform offering weight loss program products, which may include a GLP-1 prescription if eligible, to remove the delays, denials, and red tape associated with traditional healthcare. Because the Amble Cares Program is designed specifically to provide affordable, out-of-pocket access without the need for insurance approvals, program pricing cannot be combined with outside coverage. Participants cannot submit claims for any products purchased through Amble to Medicare, Medicaid, commercial insurers, or FSA/HSA accounts. Patients participate exclusively on a direct-pay basis, ensuring prices stay low and care stays accessible.

About Amble Health

Amble Health is a healthcare platform built to close the wealth gap in metabolic care. The platform strips away the telehealth industry's traditional roadblocks to provide frictionless, equitable access to life-changing treatments. Amble ensures high-quality care is accessible to everyone.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Amble Cares Program and how does it work?

The Amble Cares Program is a financial assistance initiative that provides eligible low-income patients with discounted access to medical weight loss programs. Patients verify their income through an independent partner and, if approved, receive up to 50% off standard pricing for treatments and clinical oversight.

How do I qualify for the Amble Cares Program?

Eligibility is based on verified financial need. The program prioritizes parents, guardians, and individuals with limited disposable income. You can apply through the Amble Health Eligibility Portal.

Can I use insurance or Medicare with Amble Cares?

No. Amble Health is a direct-pay platform. To keep costs low and remove administrative delays, the program does not accept insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, or HSA/FSA funds.

How long does it take to start treatment?

The process is designed to be immediate. Once your financial eligibility is verified by the third-party partner, you can begin your clinical consultation right away.

Executive Perspectives

"Healthcare should not be a luxury item. At Amble, we believe that a patient's zip code or income shouldn't dictate their metabolic health outcomes," said Joey Stiver, CEO at Amble Health. "The Amble Cares Program is our direct response to the cost of living crisis, moving beyond talk of 'affordability' to actually delivering it to the people the traditional system has left behind."

Restrictions apply. See website for details https://joinamble.com/amble-cares-program

SOURCE Amble Health