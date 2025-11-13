Amboss and Voltage Partner to Bring Yield to Bitcoin and Stablecoin Payments

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amboss Technologies, a payments infrastructure provider, and Voltage, a leading Lightning Payment Provider, today launched an enterprise stack that pairs Voltage's Lightning Payments API with Amboss Rails—letting businesses accept instant, low-cost payments and access yield on idle Bitcoin in self-custody. This stack transforms businesses' payment processing into a potential revenue source.

In today's high-volume industries—such as iGaming, prediction markets, and crypto exchanges—payment processing fees consume 2-5% of transaction volume, while idle Bitcoin and stablecoin holdings remain underutilized. This integration addresses both challenges through the Lightning Network: Voltage's API enables near-instant, low-cost global transactions in Bitcoin and stablecoins. Meanwhile, Rails automates advanced liquidity management, allowing businesses to serve network liquidity and routing needs, unlocking yield opportunities while keeping self-custody. This approach controls payment processing costs and supports network efficiency in a risk-aware manner.

"Payments have long been a drag on margins, but with this combination, we're flipping the script," said Jesse Shrader, CEO of Amboss. "Rails provides the yield engine to attract and optimize capital, while Voltage's Payments API simplifies widespread lightning adoption, creating more yield opportunities. Put together, it's a flywheel that cracks the chicken and egg problem of payment disruption, solving the biggest problems for businesses: improving payments and treasury management."

Voltage's Taproot Assets support extends the stack beyond just Bitcoin, enabling in-flight exchanges between Bitcoin and stablecoins within each payment. This means businesses can adopt stablecoin payments seamlessly with the same robust compliance, SOC 2 Type II security, and effortless scaling.

"By generating self-custodial yield through Lightning, businesses can turn what was once idle capital or a custody cost into a productive asset that supports real payment flow," said Graham Krizek, CEO of Voltage. "Whether an enterprise is financing Bitcoin through loans or managing custody overhead, Lightning-native yield provides a way to backstop those expenses while contributing to a more efficient, reliable network. This collaboration with Amboss brings together yield, payments, and capital strategy in a way that makes Bitcoin's infrastructure truly enterprise-ready."

Key Benefits of the Amboss-Voltage Integration include:

Earn cashback directly from your payment activity and access yield opportunities by providing liquidity on Rails. Your treasury becomes infrastructure on Rails — no lending, staking, or farming. Yield comes from routing transactions from real payment flow. Ideal for exchanges, bridges, and underserved sectors. Cost-to-Revenue Pivot : Liquidity lowers processing fees, while payments drive routing income, offsetting operational expenses with routing revenues.

: Liquidity lowers processing fees, while payments drive routing income, offsetting operational expenses with routing revenues. Disruptive Efficiency : Taproot Assets enable advanced in-flight exchanges, reducing friction in cross-border and multi-currency flows for platforms.

: Taproot Assets enable advanced in-flight exchanges, reducing friction in cross-border and multi-currency flows for platforms. Scalable and Secure: Built on Bitcoin 's Lightning Network with ML-optimized routing (Amboss MP-Flow) and instant settlement (Voltage API), supporting high-volume, compliant transactions globally.

This integration represents a pivotal advancement in Bitcoin-native payments, aligning with the growing demand for autonomous, machine-economy-ready infrastructure. Early adopters in iGaming and prediction markets are already piloting the flywheel, reporting up to 30% reductions in effective processing costs through yield offsets.

About Amboss

Amboss is a payment innovation company that harnesses machine learning to develop intelligent, self-custody tools for the Lightning Network. Amboss created Magma, Lightning's largest liquidity marketplace and Rails, an automated lightning yield service. With over five years of data-driven insights, Amboss drives network growth and unlocks new opportunities as Bitcoin scales globally as a settlement system.

About Voltage

Voltage is the leading Lightning Payment Provider, simplifying Bitcoin and Lightning adoption for businesses. Through an easy-to-use API, Voltage removes complexity, equipping companies with the tools and support they need to thrive when adopting instant, cheap payments. Voltage is the longest-running infrastructure provider for the Lightning Network, thus having a view of the network unlike anyone else.

For more information about how to turn business payments processing into a profit center, users can visit here: https://a4s.me/amboss-voltage.

