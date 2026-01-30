Amboss Unveils RailsX: The First Lightning-Native DEX for P2P Bitcoin and Stablecoin Trading

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RailsX empowers users with complete freedom to transact at scale in stablecoins and Bitcoin, unlocking access to the $9.5 trillion daily foreign exchange market through Lightning Network stablecoins.

Amboss Technologies , a pioneering leader in the Lightning Network ecosystem, today announced RailsX, the first Lightning-native peer-to-peer decentralized exchange (DEX), at the PlanB Forum in El Salvador. RailsX empowers users with complete freedom to transact at scale in stablecoins and Bitcoin, leveraging censorship-resistant, Bitcoin-native technologies like the Lightning Network and Taproot Assets.

In contrast to traditional financial systems that often involve barriers and high transaction costs, RailsX facilitates atomic cross-asset swaps through circular self-payments on Lightning channels. This approach supports cost efficiency and scalability without requiring the deployment of new blockchains. By integrating Amboss's liquidity marketplace, Magma, with Taproot Assets, RailsX enables decentralized peer-to-peer trading designed to align with the draft CLARITY Act legislation, aiming to maintain compliance while supporting user control over assets.

RailsX builds on Amboss's existing product, Rails, which enables Bitcoin and stablecoin holders to provide liquidity to the Lightning Network and earn fees without surrendering custody or control of their assets. Together, RailsX and Rails create a seamless ecosystem that boosts liquidity for cross-asset Lightning payments. In partnership with Magnolia and Bringin, RailsX supports on/off ramps to traditional banking rails in the US and Europe, enabling users to seamlessly convert between fiat currencies and Bitcoin or stablecoins. This positions Bitcoin as a global medium of exchange, unlocking access to the $9.5 trillion daily foreign exchange market and fostering financial inclusion on a massive scale.

The announcement comes on the heels of recent developments from industry leaders, including Paolo Ardoino of Tether and Elizabeth Stark of Lightning Labs, who have committed to bringing USDT back to Bitcoin and issuing Tether natively as a Taproot Asset. RailsX aims to facilitate stablecoin-to-Bitcoin transitions with a focus on operational simplicity and resistance to censorship.

"The phrase about money printing is also true for Bitcoin's technology. Lyn Alden said it best: nothing stops this train," said Jesse Shrader, CEO of Amboss Technologies. "RailsX represents the next unstoppable step in Bitcoin's evolution, delivering true financial freedom to users worldwide through scalable P2P trading in self-custody."

Amboss Technologies is an established leader in the Lightning Network, operating the largest liquidity marketplace, Magma, and the comprehensive Lightning Network Research Portal. Founded on the principles of decentralization and innovation, Amboss is committed to scaling Bitcoin's promise of sovereignty and accessibility.

To learn more about RailsX and join the movement, users can visit https://a4s.me/railsx .

About Amboss Technologies

Amboss Technologies is at the forefront of Lightning Network development, providing tools and infrastructure that enhance Bitcoin's scalability and usability. With products like Magma and the Lightning Network Research Portal, Amboss empowers users to participate in a decentralized financial future.

