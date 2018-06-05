Ambow Announces Closing of Public Offering

Gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are US$7,650,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 270,000 additional ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments.

The Benchmark Company, LLC acted as the sole book-running manager and representative of the underwriters of this offering.

A registration statement related to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on May 31, 2018. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting the prospectus department at The Benchmark Company, LLC at 150 E 58th Street, 17th floor New York, NY 10155 attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at +1 212-312-6700.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 30 out of the 31 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

