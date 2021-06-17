Ambow Education and Nanchang Vocational University to Co-found Intelligent Manufacturing Modern Industrial College

BEIJING, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or "the Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), China's leading provider of educational and career enhancement services, announced at the opening ceremony of Nanchang Vocational University's "School-enterprise Cooperation and Industry-Education Integration Base" that it cooperated with the University to co-found Intelligent Manufacturing Modern Industrial College. The two parties will join hands as they work toward deepening the integration between industry and education, and helping cultivate applied talents with innovative spirit and advanced technology skills.

Nanchang Vocational University is one of the first career-oriented education pilots for undergraduate level education in the country. It is also the only comprehensive career-oriented undergraduate college in Jiangxi Province, and an experimental college for career-oriented undergraduate curriculum reform with the purpose of industry-education integration, licensed by National Center for Schooling Development Programme. It adopts certain school-running characteristics while constructing career-oriented education disciplines. As an institution that provides high-quality education and learning services, Ambow has gained multiple approvals from the Ministry of Education's Industry-University Cooperation Collaborative Education Project. As part of this cooperation, the two parties will rely on Ambow's resources in the industry and cooperate with companies such as Cowain Group to introduce innovative laboratories and training platforms in integrated circuits and intelligent manufacturing, providing teachers and students with professional teaching and practical practice. The first-phase plan has three professional directions – intelligent manufacturing, integrated circuit technology and applications and industrial robotics – all aimed at building a modern industrial demonstration application-oriented university to realize the transformation and reformation of undergraduate education, while also promoting the development of electronic information and intelligent manufacturing industries in Jiangxi Province.

Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, "This cooperation is an important step toward deepening industry-education integration and strengthening the interaction, coordination and promotion of education, talents, industry and the economy. It is also a further testament to Ambow's strategy of amplifying the school-enterprise cooperation. Going forward, we will continue to uphold the career-oriented education concept of 'regional education serving regional economy,' expand cooperation areas, innovate and develop a talent training model for industry-education integration, while also striving to deliver high-quality talents for industrial development."

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

