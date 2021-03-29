Ambow Education Announces Participation in China's Artificial Intelligence Talent Demand Forecasting Report

BEIJING, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or "the Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), China's leading provider of educational and career enhancement services, today announced that it has participated in the drafting of the Artificial Intelligence ("AI") Talent Demand Forecasting Report ("Report"). The Report was issued on March 23, 2021 during the first Industrial Talent Innovation Development Forum, hosted by the Talent Exchange Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology ("Talent Center").

The Report is one of a series on talent demand forecasts in key industrial and information technology spaces, and has been jointly compiled by the Talent Center, the National Research Center for Industrial Information Security Development, Tsinghua University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Ambow. Talent demand forecasts are critical to systematically nurture, attract, select and evaluate industrial talents. Additionally, the Report made meaningful progress in the field of AI talent research, offering valuable insights that will propel the development of the AI industry as a whole.

Building upon its high-quality educational services and an over 20-year proven track record in the vocational education sector, Ambow holds extensive experience in the training of top high-tech application-oriented talents, curricular cooperation as well as research and development in the AI, Industrial Internet and blockchain spaces. The Company is also one of the primary organizations to initiate the "White Paper on China's Integrated Circuit Industry Talents" ("White Paper"). Ambow has participated in the research, compilation and release of the White Paper for four consecutive years, providing a decision-making basis for industrial talent cultivation and policies in key Chinese industries.

Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, "We are very pleased to have been a participant in the drafting of the Artificial Intelligence Talent Demand Forecasting Report, which demonstrates that our experience and expertise in career enhancement services is resonating with influential organizations. As a leading national provider of industrial talent training, we are leveraging our advanced smart technologies and innovative educational models to join more national talent development research projects for a wider range of industries as well as promoting the introduction of relevant policies. We believe this will further help us bring our best-in-class products and services to a growing user base as we work to address the different talent needs amongst a broad range of industries."

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

Follow us on Twitter: @Ambow_Education

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Tel: +86 10-6206-8000

The Piacente Group | Investor Relations

Tel: +1 212-481-2050 or +86 10-6508-0677

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Related Links

www.ambow.com

